2026 All-Star Game 1v1 tournament: Potential stars, matchups, and more
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game didn’t go as planned, and players around the league didn’t hesitate to voice their frustrations. Despite Adam Silver’s push for a new format aimed at increasing defensive intensity, the effort level remained the same, even with an elimination bracket structure.
Now, the league is left searching for answers. Would putting more money on the line make a difference? Should the game return to an East vs. West format? Could home-court advantage in the Finals be an incentive?
While all these ideas have been floated, one proposal seems to have unanimous appeal — a one-on-one tournament.
The case for an NBA All-Star 1v1 Tournament
Shockingly, a 1v1 tournament has never been part of All-Star Weekend, despite the league being built on individual talent, rivalries, and competitive fire. In a sport that thrives on trash talk and bragging rights, a tournament allowing players to go head-to-head in their purest form would be the ultimate test of skill.
We’ve already seen a successful blueprint. Unrivaled, a three-on-three women’s league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, recently introduced a 32-player, single-elimination 1v1 tournament with a $200,000 grand prize. The format created exciting matchups and unexpected upsets, including eighth-seeded Alliyah Edwards making a Cinderella run to the finals.
The fast-paced rules — games to 11, a seven-second shot clock, and an inbounder resetting play — ensured non-stop action regardless of size or position. If brought to the NBA, a similar format could create must-watch entertainment.
Who would compete?
Several stars have already expressed interest in a 1v1 tournament, including Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard. These players alone would generate highlight-worthy moments, like when Irving put the moves on Victor Wembanyama—only to miss the layup.
If the NBA made this tournament official, here’s a potential bracket format and rules:
Tournament Rules
- Games played to a target score of 16
- No free throws
- Seven-second shot clock
- One possession per turn on offense
Matchups to Watch
- Stephen Curry vs. James Harden
- Anthony Edwards vs. Jayson Tatum
- James Harden vs. Kyrie Irving
- Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. DeMar DeRozan
- Jalen Brunson vs. Trae Young
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kevin Durant
- Luka Dončić vs. Julius Randle
- LeBron James vs. Karl-Anthony Towns
With a mix of NBA champions, elite scorers, and dominant players, this tournament could become the marquee event of All-Star Weekend. If the league finds a way to bring this idea to life, Adam Silver won’t need to fix the All-Star Game — he’ll have a new headline attraction.