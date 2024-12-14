3 Aidan Chiles transfer destinations if Michigan State’s godfather offer for Quinn Ewers lands
If Michigan State pulls off an improbable move for Quinn Ewers, Aidan Chiles could be on the move once again in his young college football career. It’s rumored that Ewers could forego the NFL as his draft stock isn’t quite where it could be.
And one team ready to cash in on Ewers is Michigan State. They’ve allegedly put together upwards of $4 million to lure Ewers away from the NFL Draft and away from Texas, according to On3’s Brody Sheetz.
If Ewers ends up in East Lansing, that would pretty much send Chiles out the door as quickly as he got there. This is Chiles’ first season at Michigan State after transferring from Oregon State. According to 247sports, Chiles is a four-star rated prospect.
On the off chance Ewers actually ends up at Michigan State and Chiles departs for the portal, he won’t have a shortage of options. Here’s who should be on the Chiles watchlist if Ewers pulls the ultimate move to Michigan State.
3. Curt Cignetti needs a quarterback so Chiles could be a replacement to build around as Indiana eyes Big Ten dominance
Curt Cignetti is no stranger to the transfer portal with this year’s Indiana team full of players plucked from the portal as Cignett made way to Bloomington this season. And with 11 wins and College Football Playoff appearance in year one of the a regime, could Indiana realistically be a place for transfer portal stars to shine?
For Cignetti’s sake, it very well could be. And one player that could fall in line is Chiles. He’s already familiar with the Big Ten. I’m assuming part of the reason he left the west coast was because of the Big Ten.
So while there are some west coast schools that play in the Big Ten – more on that later – Indiana could be an ideal land spot as he looks to further develop. His first full season was anti-climatic.
Chiles threw for a little over 2,400 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Michigan State’s 5-7 record was nothing to be proud of either. If he did end up at Indiana, it would be a nice pick up for Cignetti as he looks toward year two.
2. USC and Lincoln Riley have a quarterback problem that Aidan Chiles could solve
Chiles could thrive with a coach like Lincoln Riley. Before this year, he was somewhat of a quarterback whisperer, coaching Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams into the NFL. Could Chiles be next?
Well let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. But it could be a project of Riley that has some good upside to it. He desperately needs to win at USC and needs a quarterback. This season was nothing to be happy about as they didn’t fare nearly as well as their Pac-12-turned-Big-Ten counterparts, Oregon.
Chiles is from Long Beach so getting back to southern California could be ideal for him. And it provides a chance for him to stay in the Big Ten. This could fall flat on its face as Chiles if more of a project than a polished product ready to aid a CFP run.
1. Marcus Freeman needs a quarterback and he’s good for taking low tier quarterbacks to massive heights
Ok, maybe there’s a little hyperbole there, but Marcus Freeman has been good at plucking quarterbacks from smaller schools and making it work. While Notre Dame isn’t affiliated with a power conference, it could be an attractive landing spot for Chiles.
The Fighting Irish can make a statement in both recruitment and the transfer portal if they can go on a College Football Playoff run and potentially land in the title game.
In recent years Freeman has snagged Sam Hartmann from Wake Forest and Riley Leonard from Duke to replace his quarterback position. Chiles could be an interesting prospect for him to pursue.
The biggest between the two aforementioned quarterbacks and Chiles is both players were in their final years of eligibility. That could be the only reason Freeman opts or another quarterback in the portal.
He’s been partial to experience and that is certainly invaluable when it comes to building a team. But if he wants to change things up and do what several coaches have opted to do this season for younger quarterbacks, Chiles wouldn’t be a bad option.
Chiles has experience in a power conference and has room to grow. The biggest knock on him is he may not be ready to lead a team eager to return to the College Football Playoff.