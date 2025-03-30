3 Alabama basketball players and coaches who won't be back next season and why

The Alabama basketball team put up a valiant effort to reach the Elite Eight, but ultimately fell to the Duke Blue Devils of the ACC, led by freshman phenom Cooper Flagg. While Alabama fans may have time to mourn the 2024-25 Crimson Tide's defeat, Nate Oats does not have that luxury.

Oates must start filling out next season's roster almost immediately. Thankfully, Oats runs a successful program with plenty of NIL money to go around. However, that does not mean running it back will be so simple.

“We want to get as many of the guys back that fit how we want to play on our current roster, and I think we’re in a good spot with that,” Oats said after losing in the Elite Eight. “You see multiple high major programs across the country getting an entirely new roster every year. That’s not how we want to do it.”

However, the benefit of coaching in Tuscaloosa is that Oats can be a hunter, rather than the hunted. Expect Alabama to scour the portal for potential upgrades, as there are many to choose from. Some players and coaches unfortunately will not be eligible to return, however, thanks to their eligibility and opportunities elsewhere.

3. Mark Sears is taking his talents to the professional level

Mark Sears is an electric three-point shooter who should find a home in the NBA. Sears was Alabama's Sweet 16 hero, as he showcased his range against a BYU team that kept going under screens against him. Sears made them pay, as Oats mentioned in his postgame press conference.

“I told Sears there’s a thing called regression to the mean. His last six games he was shooting 14 percent, 5 of 35. He’s not a 14 percent shooter, obviously,” Oats said. “(BYU) had been going under ball screens just about every game we watched. I told both those guys, Holloway and Sears, ‘Man, I hope they go under us because we’re going to rain ’em.’”

While Alabama ultimately came up short against a loaded Duke team in the Elite Eight, they would not have reached the Elite Eight without Sears. While the Alabama star may have to fight to make an NBA roster, his range and confidence is something that cannot be tought.

2. Grant Nelson won't be back for the Crimson Tide

Grant Nelson is another senior for this veteran-laden Alabama squad who will have to find a new home next season, whether that is playing internationally or the NBA. Nelson offers a unique blend of size and range, and he averaged nearly 12 points and eight boards for Bama this season. That kind of production will not be easily replaced.

Nelson had been playing injured for the better part of a month, which showcased his toughness to any and all scouts doubting him. It's surprising not to see Nelson higher on most draft boards, but don't be surprised if he at least gets a summer league slot with the right team. Following Alabama's loss to Duke, Nelson shared an emotional message about his time in Tuscaloosa.

"We made history last year. I mean, back-to-back Elite Eight's. I feel like that's a solid career," Nelson said. "I’m just so thankful for these guys, thankful for these coaches and what they’ve done for me. I thank God every day for that.”

Wherever Nelson's basketball career takes him, he'll always be remembered fondly in Tuscaloosa.

1. Alabama assistant Ryan Pannone gets his opportunity

Ryan Pannone is set to become the next head coach for Arkansas State, and just like that Nate Oats coaching tree has added another branch. The Red Wolves job is open after their former head coach, Bryan Hodgson, left for South Florida. Hodgson also previously coached under Oats when he was at Buffalo. I'm sensing a theme here for Arkansas State.

Arkansas State's vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Jeff Purinton has deep connections to Alabama, having spent over a decade with the program, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise he would use that experience to poach a member of Oats staff.

Pannone played a crucial role in developing Alabama's offense, which had been one of the best in college basketball for the last two seasons. This season, Bama's offense ranked fourth in the nation, while they ranked second in 2024 en route to Alabama's first Final Four in program history.