3 Atlanta Braves players who should be traded at deadline but won’t be

This offseason, the Atlanta Braves had several players sign elsewhere without picking up replacements. Starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Max Fried were replaced internally by AJ Smith-Shawver and Grant Holmes.

The departure of A.J. Minter and the significant injury to Joe Jimenez left manager Brian Snitker with a depleted bullpen. As if this is not enough to deal with, more than a month away from Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return, Atlanta’s biggest offseason addition, Jurickson Profar, has been suspended 80 games for PED use and is not eligible for postseason play.

Let’s take a look at three players Alex Anthopoulos could trade away at the deadline to address these needs but won’t.

Jarred Kelenic

Prior to the 2024 season, the Braves signed outfielder Jarred Kelenic, expecting him to play every day. Once they witnessed his struggles during spring training, they went and reunited with Adam Duvall as a safety net. It is safe to say that neither of these acquisitions has worked out.

With the current circumstances of Atlanta's outfield, Kelenic is getting another opportunity to play every day and prove he belongs in the big leagues. This year, Kelenic is off to a slow start at the plate, going just 2-for-13 during the first few games of the season.

Just 25 years old, Kelenic has still shown flashes of potential offensively and defensively, using his speed as one of his best attributes. It just doesn’t feel like Atlanta is where Kelenic will be the most successful, so it only makes sense to trade him at the deadline for another outfielder or a much-needed arm. However, with the bench depth he can provide and his comparatively low salary, Anthopoulos will likely hold on to him.

Sean Murphy

The catching position for the Braves created some controversial conversations this offseason that have now carried over into the start of the regular season. After letting veteran Travid d’Arnuad walk in free agency, Sean Murphy was expected to be the Braves' primary catcher.

Murphy had a down year last season that was likely affected by the injury he suffered in the first series of the year. Murphy is now sidelined with another injury, and Atlanta has turned to one of their top prospects, Drake Baldwin, to fill that void. Baldwin’s numbers are not brow-raising so far, but he has certainly passed the eye test.

Since it seems pretty obvious that Baldwin is the backstop of Atlanta’s future, parting ways with Sean Murphy could result in a decent return for the Braves. This trade is unlikely, though, because Atlanta will want to give Murphy another chance to regroup once he returns from injury. Catching depth is also always a top priority for the Braves organization.

Bryce Elder

Starting pitcher Bryce Elder has bounced back and forth between the minors and big leagues over the last three seasons. Elder was an all-star in 2023 and led the MLB in ERA for a large portion of the season.

Elder is back in Gwinnett to start the 2025 season and will be at the top of the list for internal call-up options should the starting rotation in the majors need some help. Elder is currently on a one-year deal just south of $800,000. Given his struggles the last couple times he has been in the big leagues, one would think Elder would not provide much of a return in a trade.

Realistically, a team that is desperate for starting pitching help may be willing to take a chance on a former all-star like Elder since his salary is so low and he is still just 25 years of age. Anthopoulos will likely hold onto Elder this year for depth and keep him in AAA where he has been effective hoping to build his confidence.