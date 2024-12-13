3 available stars who could be final Yankees piece in replacing Juan Soto
By Quinn Everts
A nice, calm Friday morning was interrupted by Brian Cashman making another big splash on the market. After signing Max Fried to a $218 million deal a few days ago, the New York Yankees swung a trade for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams.
In return, the Yankees sent starter Nestor Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin to the Brewers. Cortes posted a 3.80 ERA in his tenure with the Yankees, and Durbin was the "Breakout Prospect" in the Arizona Fall League, where he set the league record for stolen bases.
In Williams, the Yankees get one of the best closers in baseball. His rocky postseason was one to forget, but that wasn't representitive of Williams' talent, and now the closer — who has a career ERA of 1.83 and a career WHIP of 1.02 — will head to the Bronx as the Yanks beef up their pitching staff even more.
With the staff looking mostly set, it's time for Brian Cashman and the Yankees front office to turn its attention to the offensive side.
There's still a Juan Soto-sized gap in the lineup after the superstar slugger signed with crosstown rivals New York Mets last week, but there are plenty of capable hitters remaining on the market (through trades or free agency) that would make Yankees fans forget about the pain of losing out on Soto. Okay, nothing will do that, but these players could at least make the mourning process a little brighter.
1. Kyle Tucker
Set to hit free agency next year, the Houston Astros might elect to trade Tucker and recoup value rather than hope and pray to sign him next offseason. New York should trade for Tucker now and worry about 2025 in 2025.
If that sounds familiar, and a little too much like the Soto situation... you're right. It's yet another risk that would require New York sacrificing top prospects for a player who might end up being a rental.
But Tucker is about as good of a rental as you can find, and his power is necessary in the Yankees lineup, which needs some offensive firepower if this team wants to compete in 2025 like it did in 2024.
Tucker's numbers might be even better than you think. He's never OPS'd under .800 and cleared 100 RBIs in both 2022 and 2023. He missed a lot of last season with an injury but played some of his best baseball when he returned. If you're Brian Cashman, don't overthink this one, no matter what happened with Soto. Trade for Tucker... if Houston is willing to give him up to an American League competitor.
2. Christian Walker
No, Christian Walker wouldn't be quite the splash that Soto would have been or that Tucker might be. And his production has declined a bit in recent years, from 5.0 WAR in 2022, to 3.8, to 2.6 last season. But he's still a powerful bat (26 home runs in 2024) and a 3x Gold Glove first baseman, both areas where the Yankees could use some serious help.
Walker wouldn't require a 15-year deal to sign, either. Or maybe even a 5-year deal. He's likely to be a mid-term deal guy, and the Yankees should try to beat out the market for Walker, who's been linked to the team for most of the offseason.
3. Anthony Santander
Snagging Santander from in-division rival Baltimore would be a nice way for the Yankees to distance themselves from the Orioles, and add a power bat in the process. Baltimore doesn't seem too inclined to bring back Santander because the front office wants to cut down on strikeouts, which makes sense but it will also cut down on home runs, so... doesn't make a ton of sense.
Santander mashed 44 home runs last season and would thrive in Yankee Stadium. He's 30 years old and made his first All-Star game in 2024 so he'll likely command a longer deal than Walker, but the Yankees should still go all in on replacing Soto in the outfield. He'd be a perfect replacement out there, because Santander isn't great in the field either. New York made it work with Soto out there, so might as well try Santander, right?