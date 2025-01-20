3 Baltimore Ravens to blame for painful playoff loss to Bills

Jim Nantz & Tony Romo on the CBS call for the Mark Andrews drop.



"THE BALL IS DROPPED! HE HAD THE 2-POINT CONVERSION IN HIS HANDS! ANDREWS DID NOT HOLD ON!" - Nantz



"Oh my goodness." - Romo



"It's shocking." - Nantz



"It's shocking... That's caught 999 out of 1,000." - Romo