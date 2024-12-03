3 Bengals who should be benched or fired after Week 13: Zac Taylor deserves heat
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have some uncomfortable questions to answer when the 2024 season officially ends for them. If they make the playoffs, it’s why they made it so hard on themselves.
If they miss the postseason, it’s about why they wasted away one of the best seasons by the offense. Either way, things are getting odd in Cincinnati and somebody needs to answer these issues.
This isn’t a player issue. This season has been an indictment on the coaches and the front office. They could have put together a better defense, which is hurting this season. Whatever the true problem is, it will all have to get addressed this offseason.
Here’s who the Bengals need to have serious conversations with about returning for next season after 2024 has been nothing short of disappointing.
Duke Tobin has failed the Cincinnati Bengals this season and it’s time for a change
Duke Tobin’s official title is director of player personnel. Essentially he’s the GM with a shorter leash and less control. So whether he’s responsible for all the player personnel issues with the Bengals or not, he should be the fall guy.
The Bengals defense might be the worst it's been since Zac Taylor was able to turn the Bengals from a bottom-of-the-barrel NFL team to an AFC contender. Seven of the Bengals eight losses this season are by one possession. And it’s largely been because of the defense the Bengals have been on the losing side of close games.
They failed to bolster their secondary after they didn’t re-sign Jessie Bates. Daxton Hill hasn’t turned out to be anything close to a replacement and Vonn Bell and Geno Stone weren’t supposed to be long term solutions.
And it’s not just the defense. This entire roster has been mishandled recently and it’s becoming glaringly obvious this year. On offense, they failed to figure out exactly what they were going to do with Tee Higgins.
On top of that, none of the other options have stepped up like Tyler Boyd did to be that go-to player not named Ja’Marr Chase.
They addressed the running deficiency by going after Khalil Herbert in more of a desperate move than one that was supposed to make an impact. And as far as the draft, outside of Chase, Higgins and Burrow, they’ve hardly hit on any major pieces.
They had to retool the offensive line through free agency which took years. And once that got addressed other holes popped up.
Tobin can’t keep skating by as if he’s not responsible for the issues this season.
Lou Anarumo has gone from potential head coaching candidate to hot seat in one season
Lou Anarumo can’t avoid any criticism either after this dud of a season for this defense. Over the last two seasons, the Bengals defense hasn’t looked anything close to what it was when they went to back-to-back AFC title games.
Last season, the Bengals ranked 31st in yards allowed and this year they rank 27th. That is cause for concern. Anarumo was able to get away with it last year because Burrow’s injury all but sealed the Bengals’ fate.
No excuse this year. And regardless of who the personnel is, it’s the defensive coordinator’s job to scheme up a game plan that fits the current team. And to make it worse, there’s been very little turnover over the last few seasons as well.
So why can’t the Bengals defense figure it out like they were able to in the past. Sure the Bengals could have been more aggressive in getting better players and drafting better scheme fits. But it’s ultimately up to Anarumo to make it work with what he has. And he hasn’t.
Zac Taylor deserves his criticism as well as Bengals close in on second-straight season away from the playoffs
Last but not least, Zac Taylor’s seat has to be hot as well with the production of the last two seasons. There’s been a disconnect between him, his staff and the players this year. I won’t say Taylor’s lost the locker room, but there’s a lot of frustration going around.
Burrow seems to find a new facial expression as each loss piles up and Chase is finding it increasingly hard to stick to his media training when answering questions. And both are rightfully upset.
It’s up to Taylor to address the concerns the Bengals have and address why they can’t close out games. The offense is doing its job. But the defense is coming up short way too often. Whatever the problem is, the decline the Bengals are on right now are falling on Taylor’s shoulders.
And Mike Brown is a very loyal owner when it comes to head coaching changes. If the Bengals don’t get back to the playoffs this year and don’t get back to consistent playoff runs, his loyalty may cost the prime of the Bengals’ best players.