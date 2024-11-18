3 Bengals to blame for ruining comeback attempt vs. Chargers, sinking playoff chances
By Scott Rogust
The Cincinnati Bengals had such high expectations heading into the 2024 season. This was a team that was supposed to make it into the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl in the AFC. If the season-opening loss to the New England Patriots is anything to go by, it might as well have been a warning for the team and the fanbase — this isn't going to be a fun year.
On Sunday, the Bengals were on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team trailed 24-6 at halftime, looking like a team that was destined for a blowout loss. Instead, quarterback Joe Burrow bailed them out, tying the game up. However, it was the Chargers who were victorious, picking up the 34-27 win on a clutch touchdown run by J.K. Dobbins in the closing seconds of regulation.
Now at 4-7, the Bengals playoff chances are essentially in the abyss, especially with how well their division rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have been playing this season. With that, it's time to play the blame game. These three individuals on the Bengals stand out.
3 Bengals to blame for losing thriller to Chargers
3. Evan McPherson, K
What a rough night it was for AFC North kickers not named Chris Boswell. Evan McPherson may have had the worst, considering the stakes in place.
The Bengals had just returned from a 27-6 deficit to tie things up. Burrow marched the team down the field multiple times after the game was tied to potentially set Cincinnati up for a victory. All that needed to be done was for McPherson to make his field goal attempts. Well, the fourth-year kicker was unable to do so.
With over seven minutes left in regulation, McPherson was called upon to make a 48-yard field goal after Burrow had orchestrated a 10-play, 56-yard drive. McPherson's kick swung to the left, which went over the left upright for the miss.
On Cincinnati's following drive, McPherson had the chance to put the team ahead once again. McPherson's 51-yard attempt sailed wide left for yet another miss.
McPherson is having a rough season, especially on kicks 50 yards or further. He has now missed four consecutive field goals that were 50 yards or further.
Sure, Dobbins may still score the go-ahead touchdown regardless. But who knows how the Chargers would have reacted down six points total.
2. Lou Anarumo, DC
One of the main reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals have failed to live up to expectations is because of the defense. Entering Sunday night, the Bengals have allowed 347.5 yards (11th most) and 26.2 points (seventh most) per game this season. That's not good for a team with playoff aspirations.
In Inglewood on Sunday night, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo failed. The first half alone was a disgraceful effort, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert picked them apart, leading the team to points on four of their first five drives of the game. Herbert was 10-for-14 for 182 yards and two touchdowns while running for 58 yards in the first half alone.
While the defense did pick things up in the second half and prevented the Chargers from putting up more points, the final drive happened. The defense failed to defend rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who caught two passes for 55 yards. After those two catches, Dobbins ran through Anarumo's defense for a 26-yard, game-winning touchdown.
Overall, the Bengals defense surrendered an average of 6.9 yards per play (435 yards on 63 plays). The defense has failed the Bengals this season. There's no other way to put it. This team has no business being 4-7 on the year, especially with the numbers Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have been putting up.
1. Zac Taylor, HC
All eyes should be focused on a team's head coach underperforming with this much talent across the roster. In the case of the Bengals, it's Zac Taylor.
Sure, the Bengals had the chance to overcome a 21-point deficit to pick up a win to keep their playoff chances alive. The offense was downright unstoppable in the second half, and the defense was able to clamp up the Chargers offense. But that first half proved to be costly.
But this has been the case for the Bengals this year under Taylor. This is now the seventh one-score game that Cincinnati has participated in. What is their record in one-score games this season? 1-6. That's just inexcusable. You'd hope the head cacho could learn from one-score losses to pick up some wins. But losing six of seven? That's just ridiculous.
Who knows what's going to happen this upcoming offseason? Could Taylor be shown the door? Who knows. But after this season, the Bengals should be asking some tough questions.