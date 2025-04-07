3 best-case Paige Bueckers destinations if the WNBA Draft were rigged for ratings

Paige Bueckers' historic five-year run with the UConn Huskies finally ended on Sunday. She went out on top, winning the National Championship in dominant fashion over South Carolina, helping coach Geno Auriemma win his record-breaking 12th National Title.

Now, with no eligibility left, Bueckers is headed to the WNBA Draft, where she is sure to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Dallas Wings currently hold the selection, so she'll be heading south to Texas in order to play professional basketball.

But what if the WNBA Draft was rigged for better ratings? Dallas is far from one of the league's most prominent franchises, so in this scenario, we explore the most exciting teams that Bueckers could land with.

1. Chicago Sky

Pairing Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese — two players who are constantly compared to Caitlin Clark — would make for must-see TV on several occasions each season. The Sky need a strong guard to pair with Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and Chennedy Carter has not been re-signed yet. Between on and off-the-court ventures, Bueckers and Reese would take the WNBA by storm.

2. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces lost star guard Kelsey Plum this offseason in a trade, and they need a high-end ball handler to replace her. Bueckers would be a perfect fit, and her star power along with A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Jewel Loyd would almost be too much fame for WNBA fans to handle all at once. As Las Vegas becomes more of a major sports city, there might not be a better pair of faces to stick at the forefront than Wilson and Bueckers.

3. Indiana Fever

This would be fun. Instead of constantly being compared to each other, Bueckers would team up with Caitlin Clark and form the best guard duo in the league, and by quite a margin. These two players are so skilled and polarizing that fans across the league would have to tune in to every game. They are similar players and both ball-dominant, so it would take some time to iron things out, but this would be like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant teaming up.