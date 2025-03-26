The transfer portal is officially open and thanks to the NCAA Tournament, several players are ready to test the waters. One of those players being New Mexico star Donovan Dent.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, the Mountain West Player of the Year will be looking for a new team next year after a stand-out season.

Before the Lobos saw their season come up short in the NCAA Tournament last weekend, Dent carried New Mexico to a second-straight March Madness appearance. He was top 10 in the country, averaging 20.4 points per game this year.

The 6-2 junior averaged 20.6 points and 6.4 assists per game this season. Shot 41% from three. Will consider a possible return to New Mexico.… pic.twitter.com/9ZUl4VTsRM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2025

He should be a prime target for a top program next season. Following Richard Pitino, his coach at New Mexico was hired by Xavier on Tuesday, is on the table. A return to New Mexico is possible, but not likely.

So where will Dent end up? The safe bet is on Pitino's Xavier, but he could end up with another and possibly bigger program at his next stop.

Donovan Dent transfer: What are the best fits for the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year?

3) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech might be building a recruiting pipeline with New Mexico. JT Toppin, who could be NBA bound after this season, spent his freshman season with Pitino and the Lobos. Now he’s a key reason the Red Raiders were one of the top teams in the Big 12.

With how good Toppin’s been, the Red Raiders could be interested in double-dipping with the Lobos for another one of their stars. They have three senior guards on the team, so they could be in the market to add a veteran guard.

Texas Tech seems like the best fit if he doesn’t follow his former coach to his new team. Especially with how well the Red Raiders have played this year, it could be an intriguing landing spot for him.

2) St. John’s Red Storm

The obvious connection here is playing for his former coach’s dad. I like this move for a couple of reasons. For one, I feel like Dent would fit well in the Big East. Much like the Big 12, there are a lot of talented teams.

He’d get the real test of playing against better talent. I like St. John’s as well because the Red Storm need more offensive production. As good of a defensive team as they were, they weren’t the most explosive offensive team.

Dent gives them an immediate boost on offense. And having already been coached by one Pitino, I’m sure there are some similarities in their coaching styles where it wouldn’t be a bad fit at all.

The Rick Pitino has instantly turned St. John’s around. While they did lose to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, they made massive strides in year two under Pitino. Imagine how much better they’re going to be next year, especially if they get Dent.

1) Villanova Wildcats

Villanova makes the list as Richard Pitino is linked to the Wildcats. Again, I truly feel like Dent would thrive in the Big East. Look at players like Kam Jones. He became one of the best players in the conference.

Dent could be the next player to thrive in the Big East. I feel like this would mainly be if Pitino ends up with the Wildcats. Richard Pitino is also linked to West Virginia and Xavier, which are also possibilities.

I’m not sure how close of a relationship he has with Pitino, but that could very well influence it as well.