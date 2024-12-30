3 best landing spots for D'Angelo Russell if Nets decide to cut ties
After the Brooklyn Nets traded for D’Angelo Russell for the second time in his career, it seems unlikely the former All-Star will remain with the team for long. Reports suggest a buyout could be imminent, making Russell a free agent in search of his next opportunity.
While the trade may have puzzled fans at first, it ultimately served as a move for Brooklyn to acquire three second-round picks — valuable assets for potential trades in the future.
Given the Nets’ focus on rebuilding and improving their draft odds, Russell’s fit on the roster feels misaligned. Whether his stay in Brooklyn is brief or extended, here are three potential destinations for the 28-year-old guard.
3) Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly pursuing Dorian Finney-Smith before the trade deadline, according to Marc Stein. While that deal didn’t materialize, the Grizzlies could now pivot their attention to Russell. Though Memphis already boasts one of the league’s best records, ranking top five in offensive, defensive, and net rating, adding Russell could bolster their depth and provide another scoring option off the bench.
Russell’s ability to average double-digit points and distribute the ball — evidenced by his 13.0 points per game in December — makes him a valuable asset for a contending team. If Memphis can land him on a team-friendly deal after a buyout, they’d be adding a veteran presence to complement their young core, which could prove invaluable in the postseason.
2) Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have defied expectations this season, sitting five games above .500 despite injuries to stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Currently, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Magic’s recent struggles—losing four of their past six games—highlight their need for a spark on offense. D’Angelo Russell could be the answer.
Orlando’s depth, particularly in young players like Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony, provides trade flexibility if the team were to pursue a deal for Russell. A veteran like Russell could stabilize the second unit and serve as a key contributor off the bench. His scoring and size would complement the Magic’s starters while helping alleviate the offensive load on Jalen Suggs, who has struggled with foul trouble.
Adding Russell could give Orlando the boost it needs to remain competitive in the East while preparing for Banchero and Wagner’s return.
1) Sacramento Kings
In the wake of former head coach Mike Brown’s shocking firing, the Sacramento Kings appear poised to make significant changes. Rumors suggest De’Aaron Fox could be on the move, with contract negotiations for an extension beyond 2025-2026 reportedly stalling.
If the Kings choose to rebuild, D’Angelo Russell could become a key part of their new direction. While Fox’s trade value is high—given his current averages of 26.3 points and 6.3 assists per game—the Nets could create a compelling package centered around Russell, draft picks, and possibly Ben Simmons, whose stock has risen thanks to his improved health and play this season.
For Russell, a shift to Sacramento would offer a chance to regain his All-Star form in a smaller market, where he could take on a larger role and rebuild his career. His scoring and playmaking would be critical for a team looking to retool and climb out of the Western Conference’s basement.