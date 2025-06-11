This time last year, the New York Rangers were licking their wounds after a hard-fought Eastern Conference loss against the Florida Panthers. Though there was criticism surrounding the team, most notably falling on the shoulders of their best players, there was still an air of positivity knowing they could be back in the same place next season. Fast forward a few months, and it was clear something was not right.

The club went from President Trophy winners to missing the playoffs. In November, the general manager Chris Drury, sent out a league wide memo saying he was interested in trading key players. The Rangers then captain, Jacob Trouba, was traded a week later follow months of contentious events. Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Reilly Smith and Ryan Lindgren were also shipped out during the season.

With the off-season just around the corner, and a new coach Mike Sullivan at the helm, more changes could be coming. It seems inevitable that K’Andre Miller will no longer be with the team. Miller is a restricted free agent, meaning another team can offer him a contract, and the Rangers would have the right to match. But it looks like Miller may a casualty of Drury’s wanting to shake up the group, as Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson reports that the Rangers have let teams know that the defenseman is available in trade talks.

Here are three teams that could be potential trade partners for the Rangers.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are another team looking to make a splash this off season. They have been the epitome of mediocre but have acquired young players, including goalie Dustin Wolf. Calgary has six right-handed defensemen compared to their three left-handed ones. Acquiring Miller could mean strengthening their left side. This would hinge on what they could give up to get the 25-year-old defenseman. With a rebuilding forward group, it could be risky to trade any of them away. If the Ranger are interested getting back a defenseman to play with Adam Fox on the top line, they could do a one for one swap between Miller and a veteran like Rasmus Andersen or Mackenzie Weegar.

Dallas Stars

USA Today's Vince Mercogliano, who covers the Rangers, recently claimed (subscription required) that New York is amongst many teams interested in Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson. The Rangers could put together an enticing package that includes Miller to try and lure the talented forward away from Dallas. With the Rangers possibly trading away long-time forwards like Chris Kreider, they will need to be able to bring others in to replace that scoring.

Robertson would fit the bill for exactly the Rangers need.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are still in the middle of rebuild mode, but the future is looking teal as young guns like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith continue to show their prowess. Adding a top defensemen to the growing young core could be the very thing San Jose needs at the moment, especially since they do not have a single defenseman signed beyond the 2025-26 season. Miller could reunite with former Rangers teammate Barclay Goodrow. San Jose also has the cap space to sign Miller to a long term deal if they want to do so.

The only question is what are the Sharks willing to give up to get him? The natural inclination would be draft picks, as San Jose has nine draft picks in the 2025 draft, including two first-round picks.