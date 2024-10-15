3 big moments that decided NLCS Game 2
The New York Mets have tied the series up at one apiece after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), proving yet again that they are not a Cinderella team. The big win followed a disastrous 9-0 loss in Game 1, where the Mets managed just two hits the entire night.
This win was a total team effort, with multiple players stepping up in crucial moments. Understanding the importance of striking first, here are three pivotal moments that decided Game 2.
3. Francisco Lindor’s leadoff home run
Francisco Lindor has been one of the Mets’ most electric postseason hitters, stepping up in critical situations. Game 2 was no exception, as Lindor hit a leadoff home run off Ryan Brasier in the first inning, giving the Mets an early 1-0 lead just eight pitches into the game.
Originally, the Dodgers planned to start Walker Buehler, who was looking to rebound after giving up six runs in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. However, manager Dave Roberts opted to use his bullpen, starting right-hander Brasier, who had been rested thanks to Jack Flaherty’s strong Game 1 outing. Lindor’s early homer broke the Dodgers’ 33-inning postseason scoreless streak, setting the tone for the Mets.
"I know they have an outstanding bullpen, I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit," Lindor said postgame. "It was just a matter of getting a good pitch and making something happen for the boys."
Lindor's homer was just the beginning of the Mets' offensive explosion.
2. Mark Vientos’ grand slam
Mark Vientos has been the Mets' most consistent hitter this postseason, batting .375 with a 1.037 OPS heading into Game 2. The turning point came in the second inning when the Mets had runners on second and third with two outs. After intentionally walking Lindor to load the bases, Roberts elected to pitch to Vientos instead.
With a full count, Vientos sent a 95-mph fastball deep into right-center field for a grand slam, extending the Mets' lead to 6-0.
“To be honest with you, I took it personally,” Vientos said about the Dodgers' decision to walk Lindor. “I was just trying to simplify the game, I wasn’t trying to do too much…we gotta keep it going.”
After his big hit, Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack would only last until the end of the fourth inning, finishing the night with a 15.00 postseason ERA. Vientos' slam shifted the momentum entirely in the Mets' favor.
1. Edwin Díaz comes in clutch
Despite their commanding lead, the Mets began to unravel in the late innings. Phil Maton gave up two earned runs in the seventh inning, cutting the Dodgers' deficit to 7-3. Ryne Stanek pitched the eighth inning but allowed two runners to reach second and third with two outs. With the game hanging in the balance, manager Carlos Mendoza called on Edwin Díaz to secure the final four outs.
Díaz quickly closed the eighth inning, getting Kike Hernandez to fly out on just four pitches. However, the ninth inning presented an even bigger challenge as the Dodgers put two runners on base with no outs. With no one left in the bullpen, Díaz locked in, striking out Mookie Betts on a 97-mph fastball and Teoscar Hernández on four pitches.
With two outs, the Dodgers turned to Freddie Freeman, but Díaz made quick work of him, getting Freeman to chase a low slider. The strikeout sealed the game, as Díaz pounded his chest in celebration, recording his second straight save of the series. Díaz has been crucial for the Mets, striking out five of the last seven batters he's faced.
The Mets will now head back to Citi Field, looking to ride this momentum into three straight home games and potentially take control of the series against the Dodgers.