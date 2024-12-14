3 biggest challenges facing the Golden State Warriors: Where has the offense gone?
By Quinn Everts
The Golden State Warriors we've watched in the past few weeks are not the same Golden State Warriors we watched in the early stretch of the 2024-25 season.
Well, they are, technically, the same team. But based on the offensive output we've seen recently, I can't blame you if you don't recognize this team. Now 14-10, the Warriors are still fifth in the Western Conference, but the trend of the season is heading steadily downward after a wondrous 12-3 start.
What exactly has gone wrong, and what will Steve Kerr and the Dubs biggest challenges be to get back on track?
1. Making some shots would help Golden State's offense
You wouldn't believe the brainstorming process that went into that headline. I know it sounds obvious, but over the past 10 games, the Warriors are No. 29 in field goal percentage, No. 22 in 3-point percentage and No. 30 in free throw percentage. That doesn't even seem possible with how this team looked in the early stages of this season.
A few factors can be attributed to Golden State's plummet back to earth on offense. Firstly, the Warriors young X-Factors — Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody — haven't been quite the difference-makers that Warriors fans hoped they would be in the wake of Klay Thompson's departure. Kuminga is rounding back into form after his addition to the starting lineup, but Moody and Podziemski are combining to score under 16 points per game.
Granted, a team's offensive struggles can't be pinned on a few young guys; this is a whole-team problem. The offense looks clunky as a whole, sets are taking a long time to develop and there aren't nearly as many open shots as earlier in the season. Steve Kerr's biggest challenge will be finding those open shots... the biggest challenge of the roster is to actually make them.
2. Finding ball-handling options outside of Steph Curry is imperative
This is going to sound odd... but I don't think NBA teams put nearly enough emphasis on adding players who can dribble the ball well, and this year's Warriors are an example of that. Outside of Steph Curry, no one on this team looks overly comfortable running the Warriors offense.
Podziemski can dribble but is much better served as a shooting guard than a true point. Gay Payton II still provides some good energy but isn't someone you want handling the ball too much. Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters? No real ball-handler there, either.
If you think the Warriors offense is hard to watch when Steph isn't out there — you're right. There isn't much happening when #30 is on the sideline. The Warriors are 11.2 points better per 100 possessions with Steph on the court, which means they're also 11.2 points worse per 100 when he's not. On a team that is talented but needs to win in the margins to be a contender... that won't cut it.
What's the solution here? Hit the trade market? Play Steph Curry 45 minutes a game? Sign Markelle Fultz? I'm not sure (although I don't hate that last option) but getting a pace-setter for the second unit should be this front office's top priority in the next couple months. The second unit desperately needs someone to calm things down. Or speed things up. Basically just do the opposite of what's happening now.
3. Keep up the defensive intensity
The only reason this 10-game stretch hasn't been even worse is because the team is posting a top-ten defense in that stretch — on the season, Golden State is ranked No. 4 in defensive rating. If you've been watching this team, that's not a fluke. Golden State gets after it defensively.
Draymond Green is, inevitably, still perhaps the best individual and team defender in the NBA. His ability to lead a defense and coach his teammates into position while also being an incredible ball-stopper in the post is unparalleled.
If there's no solution for a sluggish offense, Golden State needs to stay locked in defensively if it wants to stay near the top of the West.