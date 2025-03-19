3 biggest question marks for the Yankees in 2025

The New York Yankees would love to sail into Opening Day with no questions about their team and its preparedness to be a legitimate World Series contender. That's not a reality for GM Brian Cashman and his staff. Juan Soto's departure combined with injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole have New York facing a multitude of big questions ahead of the regular season.

The news that Cole will miss the entire season is the latest blow to befall the Yankees, but the team had questions to answer even before losing its ace. The front office should not get a free pass just for the idea that they've suffered horrible injury luck. The roster was far from perfect even if Cole and Stanton were going to be 100 percent healthy on Opening Day.

Not every question facing the Bronx Bombers in 2025 will end in a negative for manager Aaron Boone's squad. The organization has the depth to answer some queries in the affirmative. Other questions on this list will be impossible for the franchise to answer without a big transaction during the season.

1. Can the starting rotation survive the injuries?

Higher-ups in the organization should be longing for the days when Soto's move to the Mets was dominating headlines. Now the media is ablaze with questions on how Boone's starting rotation will survive an immediate injury crisis.

Cole is done for the year which heaps massive pressure on Max Fried and Carlos Rodon to lead the group. The concern is that neither southpaw is the most durable pitcher in baseball. It's a safe bet that both hurlers will spend some time on the Injured List as the season rolls along.

That highlights the team's need for Luis Gil to get back into the rotation sooner rather than later. He won't be ready for Opening Day with a troubling lat strain. If he can come back well before the All Star break and pitch well it would give his peers a major boost.

There is more upside in the bottom of the rotation than some people are giving the Yankees credit for. Marcus Stroman can eat innings at a reasonable level. Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren both have the potential to perform like above-average starters. If they can stay healthy and pitch to their full potential it could give New York a deeper rotation than most people believe they have.

The group has already suffered too many injuries to absorb another hammer blow, but they can exceed expectations as they are currently constructed. A deadline deal for a high-profile starter could also do wonders to change the complexion of the rotation ahead of the postseason.

2. Who will play third base?

The lack of an obvious starter at third base is the one thing fans should be criticizing Cashman for most at the moment. The lack of talent at the position has been clear for months. Failing to address it in any sort of meaningful way is inexcusable despite the team's payroll constraints.

The idea that DJ LeMahieu was going to stay healthy and return to top form was nothing more than a fantasy. He only managed to stay healthy for two Spring Training at-bats before suffering an injury. Anything the team gets out of him this year should be considered a bonus.

His absence leaves the Yankees staring down the prospect of deploying a platoon with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza when the regular season begins. Cabrera is a utility man whose real value is his ability to play multiple positions. Peraza was an elite prospect before his hit tool completely abandoned him.

Signing Alex Bregman would have been expensive but a clear upgrade. The only realistic option available to Cashman at the moment would be to trade for Nolan Arenado. That's not a great choice but it's one he may be forced to make after Cole's injury.

3. Just how good can Austin Wells be?

Austin Wells endured horrible luck to start his rookie season with the Yankees. That artificially depressed some of his offensive statistics for the year. His real quality shown for New York as they made their postseason push.

He comes into this year as the team's unquestioned starter behind the plate. Boone is even playing around with the idea of utilizing Wells as a leadoff hitter due to his combination of power and patience.

It's clear Wells profiles as an above-average regular heading into 2025 but there could be more upside available to him. If he makes the leap to become one of the top catchers in MLB it will really strengthen the top of the Yankees' batting order. He's one of just a handful of Yankees who stands out as a real candidate for internal improvement. Opponents should watch out if he gets off to a hot start.