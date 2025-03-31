3 biggest strengths, on paper, of the 2025 New York Mets

The New York Mets lost two of three to the Houston Astros to start the season on a slightly down note. Thankfully for Mets fans, it's a long season and it'll take a lot more than that to match last year's springtime hole-digging.

This isn't last year's team, of course, and it remains to be seen if the changes that have been made will allow the Mets to replicate the improbable magic that was conjured up by Grimace, OMG and the Hawk Tuah girl. On second thought, maybe not her.

It may have felt like the Mets were prospering on vibes alone last year, but there were tangible reasons they made it all the way to the NLCS and pushed the eventual world champion Dodgers to six games. Chief among those reasons was Francisco Lindor, who finished second to L.A.'s Shohei Ohtani for National League MVP.

Dropping a series at the four-time defending AL West champion Astros to start the year, even if the Mets did only score five runs in three games, is no reason to panic, because there's a lot to be excited about with this team. On paper, the Mets may not be on the Dodgers' level, but then again, who is? Against the rest of the National League, though, the Amazins can hang with anyone.

All of the other NL contenders have something to hang their hat on. The Phillies have incredible starting pitching. The Braves have Ronald Acuna back and will have Spencer Strider soon after losing both to injury last year. The Cubs added Kyle Tucker. The Diamondbacks added Corbin Burnes and still have Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. You get the idea.

The Mets have some issues, most notably some early-season injuries to key players. They also have some real strengths though that could give them the upper hand on getting back to the playoffs. Here are three that could give them an edge this season.

Mets strength No. 1: Star power

Every conversation about the Mets has to begin with Juan Soto, the prize of the winter. Soto is the first big fish the Mets have landed in the the free agent pond, and they did it by stealing him from the crosstown Yankees., which makes his arrival all the sweeter. It's petty, but true.

Soto was the one guy in the lineup that really showed up in Houston. He reached base seven out of 13 times, and he hit his first of hopefully many homers in a Mets uniform. It doesn't make sense to read too much into one series either way, but he's off to a nice start after signing a 15-year, $765 million contract.

Soto isn't the only star on the team. Lindor was transcendent in last year's playoff chase, and he was even better once the postseason arrived. His grand slam to beat the Phillies will be one of the first highlights shown in any Mets all-time sizzle reel from now until Steve Cohen is being handed a trophy by Rob Manfred. The worry with him is that he always struggles in April, and he's already at it again with an 0-11 line in Houston.

Mets fans know by now not to panic over Lindor's slow starts,because he's the captain of the Mets in all but name. He has the game and the personality to thrive under the New York microscope, and he's somehow managed to improve in each of his four years in New York. He's at the peak of his powers and will be integral to any postseason push.

Then there's Pete Alonso, who has almost been lost in the Soto Shuffle of it all. The Polar Bear 's free agency was a protracted process, but in the end, he returned to the only franchise he's ever known, and Mets fans should be glad for it. Pete is still one of the premier power hitters in the game, and having him behind Soto in the lineup will be invaluable.

Mets strength No. 2: Last year's experience

Talent and star power are important, but it takes experience to go from knocking on the door to bursting through it. The Dodgers have playoff experience up and down their star-studded roster, which helped them finally win their first non-COVID title since 1988.

The Mets just got a first-hand glimpse at the Astros, who themselves have invaluable experience from being a postseason mainstay in the past decade. Now the Mets have some too, so while they were unable to quite get to their first World Series since 2015, they came close enough that they now know what it takes.

So many players came up big in the clutch last year that it would be a shock to see them not do the same this time around. Carlos Mendoza is in just his second year as manager, and though he did an outstanding job as a rookie, he's certainly learned a thing or two that can help the team live up to lofty expectations.

They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Every team has to take its lumps before it can reach the mountaintop, and though last year's oh-so-close run hurt, it will only better prepare the Mets to do even better this time.

Mets strength No. 3: Trade pieces and deep pockets

Steve Cohen has a lot of money. This may annoy small-market owners, but it's an undeniable strength that this team has over most others. At the end of the day, that's how the Mets landed Soto, after all.

It's more than just Uncle Stevie's checkbook that gives the Mets an edge, though. The farm system, which has been given a real emphasis since Cohen took over the team, is getting better by the year. Jett Williams, Brandon Sproat, Ronny Mauricio and Drew Gilbert are just some of the young guys to keep an eye on. Some of those players will one day play for the Mets, while others will inevitably be traded for proven veteran help.

When the trade deadline comes and the Mets are in the mix, few teams will be able to match the trade chips they can offer up, and players will want to come to New York because they know that if they perform, they'll get paid.

This is the kind of advantage the Dodgers have built in, as not only are they able to land nearly any free agent of their choosing, they also have a deep farm system that consistently pumps out players that produce. The Mets are closing on on being in the same boat.