3 biggest trade chips for Yankees entering Spring Training
The Yankees have done a reasonable job responding from Juan Soto's decision to head to Queens this offseason. With that being said, no rational observer would rate New York's roster ahead of the Dodgers in terms of World Series qualifications. That's why a preseason trade by Brian Cashman and his staff cannot be ruled out.
Finding an upgrade at third base would seem to be the most likely target for the team's front office. That's one area where Cashman struck out in free agency. Fortunately for the veteran General Manager, he does have several interesting trade chips at his disposal heading into Spring Training. It would an overstatement to say the Yankees are shopping every player on this list, but they are members of the 40-man roster that fans should keep an eye on as the team heads to Florida.
1. Luis Gil
On the surface, the idea of trading last year's Rookie of the Year might seem like madness to some Yankee fans. The fan base sometimes forgets that it's necessary to give up meaningful value in a trade if you want to land a potential difference-maker in return.
When Gil is at his best, he possesses an arsenal of pitches that can flummox any hitter in MLB. The problem is that his command still leaves plenty to be desired. He pitched really well for the Yankees last year despite walking 4.6 hitters per nine innings.
Issuing free passes was a big reason why Gil's FIP was over a half run higher than his actual ERA in 2024. There's reason to believe his command can improve with experience, but he's never going to be anything more than below average in that regard.
With all that being said, Gil could still bring back a ton in a trade. Plenty of teams would love to add a young, cost-controlled arm with his elite upside. Cashman and his staff will know that he is one of their most valuable trade chips at the moment. He should only be dealt if they can bring back an All-Star caliber in a position of need in return. The odds are stacked against Gil being dealt in the coming weeks but he is not untouchable in trade talks.
2. Marcus Stroman
Unlike Gil, the Yankees would be more than happy to move Marcus Stroman before Opening Day. Shedding his salary would give the team the payroll flexibility required to add salary during the season if the right deal were to arise.
Stroman isn't a bad starter, but he's nothing more than an average No. 4 starter at this stage of his career. The Yankees simply have better options to fill out the back end of their rotation. His mercurial nature has also rubbed some higher-ups in the organization the wrong way. Stroman's recent decision to unfollow the Yankees on social media didn't do anything to cement his long-term future in the Bronx.
It's a bit of a surprise that Stroman seems set to head to Spring Training with the team but there's no guarantee he'll enjoy an extended stay with his teammates. Every time a team suffers an injury to a starter it will prompt rumors of Stroman being the acquisition to fill his spot in the rotation. At some point, the Yankees are going to find a buyer for their distressed asset. Stroman will not bring back much in a trade but New York could get a mid-tier prospect if they play their cards right.
3. Oswald Peraza
Peraza faces a make-or-break Spring Training with the Yankees since he's out of minor league options. He faces an uphill climb to win a spot on the team's Opening Day roster which opens up the possibility that he can be had in a presason trade.
The bloom may be off Peraza as an elite prospect, but he's still an above-average defender who can play multiple infield positions. A team with a hole at shortstop could convince themselves that rehabilitating him with regular major league at-bats could be their best course forward.
The question about Peraza's game remains whether or not he can hit enough to secure a spot in someone's everyday lineup. Sticking in the middle infield would lessen the expectations for him in that regard. The presence of Anthony Volpe at shortstop and Jazz Chishom at second base in the Bronx makes it difficult for him to achieve that goal with the Yankees.
If Peraza fails to play well enough in the spring to earn a spot on the Yankees' major league roster then it's unlikely he'll command much return in a trade. The longer he seems to remain in contention to carve out a spot with Aaron Boone's team the more Cashman might be able to ask for him in a potential trade. Similar to the case with Stroman, getting a mid-tier prospect in exchange for Peraza would be good business for the Yankees. That would be a disappointing end to his tenture with the club but it's better than letting him go for nothing.