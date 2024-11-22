3 Bills players who need the bye week the most right now
By Luke Norris
Despite being without several key offensive weapons against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills still managed to hit the 30-point mark for the fifth straight week in a statement-making 30-21 win over the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.
With right tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and tight end Dalton Kincaid all inactive against the Chiefs, it was "next man up" for the Bills, and everyone delivered.
Making his first career start, Ryan Van Demark filled in admirably for Brown and took 100% of the offensive snaps.
Curtis Samuel stepped up in Coleman's absence and had his best game in a Bills uniform, catching five Josh Allen passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. And Dalton Knox, who was a Pro Bowler just two years ago, took back TE1 duties for the week and had one of his strongest outings of the season, catching four passes for 40 yards.
It's great to have a deep team, but Sean McDermott obviously wants these guys to get healthy. So, their bye week honestly couldn't have come at a better time.
In addition to the three mentioned above, who we'll get into a bit more in a moment, Buffalo has plenty of other players nursing nagging injuries who could use the week off.
Josh Allen had a little injury scare with his throwing hand in the fourth quarter against Kansas City. And while it obviously didn't hinder him and doesn't seem to be serious, one can never be too cautious with a franchise quarterback.
Safety Taylor Rapp and left tackle Dion Dawkins also suffered minor injuries but were both able to return. So, again, a week off won't hurt.
The Bills can also use the bye to track the progress of linebacker Matt Milano, who missed much of last year with a broken leg and hasn't played a single snap this season due to a torn bicep and some lingering knee issues. But his practice window was opened roughly a week and a half ago, and he could return against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.
Now, let's get back to the three who missed the win over the Chiefs.
Keon Coleman
Just two weeks after notching the first 100-yard game of his career, catching four passes for 125 yards in the Bills' 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, Keon Coleman was injured late in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.
Targeted on a deep pass from Allen, Coleman had his right arm crushed by the helmet of former Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer, thus causing the wrist injury that has kept him out of action for the last two weeks.
McDermott said afterward that Coleman would likely miss multiple weeks, so his sitting out against Kansas City wasn't a surprise. The good news is that ahead of the matchup with the Chiefs, the second-round rookie was reportedly improving. So, with two additional weeks to prepare for San Francisco, Coleman could return in Week 13.
Dalton Kincaid
Tight end Dalton Kincaid missed Week 11 after suffering a knee injury the week before against the Indianapolis Colts.
Being forced to jump on an errant Allen pass in the first half, Kincaid came down hard on his left knee and quickly exited the game.
He actually returned in the third quarter wearing a brace and took two snaps before exiting again, this time for good. He said afterward that he just didn't feel comfortable and couldn't protect himself, which are obviously good reasons to sit down.
Like Coleman, Kincaid failed to participate in practice leading up to the game with the Chiefs and missed just the second game of his career. Also like Coleman, though, his ailment is not expected to land him on injured reserve and isn't considered overly serious.
Kincaid ranks second on the team in targets (59) and receptions (34) thus far, trailing only Khalil Shakir (66 and 56, respectively) in both categories, so Allen undoubtedly wants to see him back as soon as possible. One would think he'd start next week as a limited participant in practice, with the hope he progresses as the days roll by.
Spencer Brown
Unlike Coleman and Kincaid, Spencer Brown, who rolled his ankle in the win over the Colts, actually did get some work in ahead of the matchup with Kansas City, albeit as a limited participant on Friday.
There was hope Brown could go, but he was ultimately a last-minute scratch. Up to that point, not a single starting offensive lineman for Buffalo had missed a game this season. Again, though, Van Demark filled in and performed as well as could be expected against the Chiefs' menacing defensive front.
The fact that Brown nearly suited up bodes well, as that likely means he'll be more than ready to go against the 49ers.