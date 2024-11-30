3 Black Friday free-agent bargains the Blue Jays can sign with Juan Soto’s money
The Toronto Blue Jays finished last season 14 games below .500 and dead last in the AL East, which puts GM Ross Atkins squarely on the hot seat. It's put up or shut up time for Blue Jays management, which naturally means an aggressive approach to the offseason.
We saw the Jays go hard after Shohei Ohtani last winter and almost pull it off, but he ended up in a Dodgers uniform. Now the great white whale is Juan Soto, and the Jays appear similarly unlikely to emerge victorious. Toronto has made a committed push by all accounts, but this will come down to a bidding war with the Mets and Yankees. That does not favor a Blue Jays front office that has come up short time and time again in these scenarios.
Soto would help the Blue Jays' offense tremendously. The potential to pair him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., arguably the two best young hitters in the American League, is tantalizing. And yet, we know deep down this won't happen. When Toronto is inevitably forced to pivot elsewhere, the $600 million set aside for Soto ought to help the Blue Jays land several difference-makers. There are other ways for Atkins to turn this roster into a contender.
Here are a few worthwhile Juan Soto alternatives to target.
3. Justin Verlander could be the discount ace the Blue Jays need
Justin Verlander finished last season with a 5.48 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 17 starts. It was his worst season in an illustrious two-decade career, and it let to justified speculation about his future. The Houston Astros are probably done with Verlander, which could lead the 41-year-old to a new home, with one last chance to revive a Hall of Fame career.
Here's the thing: Verlander, in theory, should begin the 2025 much healthier than he ended the 2024 campaign. Neck injuries are no joke, especially for a pitcher, and it's been impossible to knock Verlander's consistency over the literal decades. He's among the most talented and resilient aces we've ever seen. He's not going to win the Cy Young next season, but there's reason to believe Verlander could return to some form of bankability with a full winter to get right.
The Blue Jays will presumably be looking to get the most bang for their buck. More dependable starters exist in the marketplace, but the five-year, $182 million contract handed to Blake Snell sets a high benchmark for elite starters. Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are about to get P-A-I-D. Verlander, however, is probably going to sign a meager one-year, prove-it contract. The Blue Jays are committed to contending next season; why not take the plunge and see what happens? There's no risk, but the potential reward is substantial.
2. Teoscar Hernandez could reunite with BFF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernandez spent over five years in a Blue Jays uniform. He developed a close relationship with Toronto All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who could've been seen wearing a Hernandez jersey during his 2024 HR Derby appearance. That relationship could lead Hernandez back home, to a Blue Jays team that could desperately use Hernandez's pop in the middle of its lineup.
Pretty much the entire Blue Jays offense, aside from Guerrero, hit a massive slump in 2024. Hernandez, on the other hand, put together his best season to date, slashing .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBI. He was easily lost in the shuffle behind LA's star apparatus, but Hernandez was a consistently clutch performer for the reigning World Series champs. That postseason experience could translate valuably for a Blue Jays team looking to crack the October code.
This just makes too much sense. We know Hernandez has love for Toronto, and we know the Blue Jays' best player would love a reunion. This gives the Blue Jays an extra boost in Guerrero extension negotiations, and it also puts Hernandez back in a ballpark (and a division) he's extremely comfortable against. Toronto has a hole in the outfield, which Hernandez can plug, while he immediately becomes the obvious clean-up bat behind Guerrero and Bo Bichette.
The vibes would be stronger than they've been in a while for the Jays.
1. Pete Alonso could bring much-needed slugging to Blue Jays lineup
We know the Jays will remain aggressive with or without Juan Soto. An obvious alternative is Pete Alonso, who slots in comfortably at first base. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently pegged Toronto as a potential Alonso destination, which would give the anemic Toronto offense arguably the best National League slugger of the last half-decade.
Now, there is obvious hangup — Vladdy Jr. is a first basemen by trade. That said, Guerrero has experience at third base and the Blue Jays have been planting the seeds for a position change all winter. The defensive fallout of pushing Guerrero to third and signing Alonso is not ideal, but the Blue Jays would count on copious offensive production to counterbalance those qualms.
At 29 years old, Alonso fits an archetype that generally ages poorly. He has limited defensive equity and his offensive production is heavily reliant on raw power. He strikes out a lot, he's prone to extended cold spells. There are red flags. That said, Alonso is also coming off a dominant postseason run in which he came up clutch time and time again for the Mets. He is also a unique, outlier-good slugger. There's reason to believe that bat could operate well above average for years to come.
If the Blue Jays can add the combined slugging of Alonso and Hernandez, with a potential pitching staff boost from Verlander, odds are that team is much more competitive in 2025.