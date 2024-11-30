3 Black Friday free-agent bargains the Yankees can sign with Juan Soto’s money
The New York Yankees' top offseason priority is fairly straightforward: re-sign Juan Soto.
Aaron Judge has made his plea to ownership. Every fan has made their feelings heard, whether it's a silent prayer at night or a loud and unambiguous message on social media. Hal Steinbrenner knows the assignment. It remains to be seen if he can complete it, though.
Despite all the Yankees accomplished with Soto last season, there's a sense that money will be the deciding factor in free agency. That positions the New York Mets as unavoidable frontrunners. Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets in baseball and the Mets are looking to build on an unexpected NLCS run. Soto loves New York, but he has made sure to keep the Yankees at arm's length all season, constantly hinting at his willingness to listen to outside offers.
If the Yankees do whiff on re-signing Soto, that isn't necessarily catastrophic. It sucks, but assuming the Yankees are prepared to drop $600 million-plus on Soto's doorstep, there's a lot that front office can accomplish by using those funds elsewhere. This is a deep free agent pool with several All-Stars in search of new homes.
Here are a few potential Juan Soto replacements that should appeal to the Yankees.
3. Jack Flaherty can flip the script for Yankees
Jack Flaherty was front and center for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series run, leading a depleted rotation all the way to the promised land. The Yankees could use another frontline ace to shoulder the workload behind Gerrit Cole. Expect New York to inquire about the likes of Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but Jack Flaherty ought to come at a slightly more reasonable price.
There's plenty to like about Flaherty, who's coming off his best season (and postseason) to date. He made 28 starts between Detroit and LA, finishing with a 3.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. He recorded 194 punch-outs in 162.0 innings, ranking near the top of the National League in that category. Flaherty has dizzying stuff and a plucky demeanor that would play well to the New York crowd.
He's an LA kid, born and raised, but the Dodgers just kicked him to the curb for Blake Snell. That could mean Flaherty develops a taste for revenge, and what better pathway than teaming up with LA's World Series foe? There's a nonzero chance we end up with a Dodgers-Yankees rematch next autumn — the Dodgers certainly feel unbeatable in the NL — and Flaherty would help boost the Yankees' chances in a competitive AL, even if Soto departs.
New York needs pitching help regardless, but adding an ace with a personal vendetta is good for business. Flaherty is on the ascent and he has some postseason gems under his belt now. This is a potential steal.
2. Yankees can pry Anthony Santander away from a division rival
It has been a long while since the Baltimore Orioles went hunting big game in free agency. Corbin Burnes is the top priority right now, and if he leaves, Baltimore will focus all its resources on acquiring his replacement. That essentially leaves Anthony Santander to find a new home. The O's aren't short on up-and-coming outfield talent in their farm system, while Santander will look to translate his best season to date into a hefty payday.
This is a prime opportunity for the Yankees to boost their lineup and weaken a division opponent, all in one fell swoop. Santander was absolutely raking for the O's in 2024, slashing .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI. There isn't a one-for-one Soto replacement in free agency, but Santander's slugging would fill a good chunk of that void in the middle of New York's lineup — not to mention Soto's spot in right field.
Santander isn't the greatest defender, but he's replacing a not-so-great defender in Soto. The offensive profile was rock solid last season. He's an ambitious hitter, which can lead to errant swings and the occasional ill-timed strikeout, but he significantly improved his strikeout rate in 2024 while putting together career-best power numbers. It doesn't feel like a flash in the pan, and Yankee Stadium should favor his bat.
Stealing the Orioles' top power source in the cherry on top.
1. Yankees can turn to Mets legend Pete Alonso in their time of need
Let's be real: if Juan Soto leaves the Yankees, it's probably to sign with the Mets. That is a tough blow to the Yankees, but it opens a window of opportunity to use their considerable financial resources on multiple stars, rather than a single superstar. Pete Alonso's market is potentially waning as an "aging" first baseman with limited defensive equity. That presents the Yankees with a chance to get revenge on the Mets by swiping a Queens fan favorite — potentially on a contract well below "market value."
Alonso's bat would be a welcome boon in the Bronx, especially if the Yankees can add Santander and another complementary piece or two. Again, there's no one-for-one Soto replacement, but the Yankees can try to recreate him in the aggregate. Santander and Alonso aren't nearly as consistent and persistent as Soto in the batter's box, but their combined 78 home runs and 190 RBI probably gives the Yankees' offense a nice boost.
Since his arrival in Queens, Alonso has been the National League's most consistent power source. He's a home run expert, with a gorgeous swing that can change the momentum of a game at a moment's notice. Alonso can struggle with the occasional cold spell, but he was absolutely clutch during the Mets' NLCS run. His ability to deliver on the postseason stage should assuage concerns in the Yankees front office.
We know Alonso loves New York, but it's hard to imagine the Mets splurging on Soto and handing Alonso a contract befitting his offensive output. The Yankees get to pull out the chair on the Mets and help replace Soto's production. This also spices up the intracity rivalry quite a bit — all future Mets-Yankees games become must-watch television.