3 blockbuster deadline deals Pistons must make to go on a playoff run
The Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA’s most pleasant surprises this season, standing at 18-18 and holding the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. After a disastrous 14-win campaign in 2023-24, the Pistons made bold offseason moves to acquire Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. who have all delivered impactful performances.
Despite their progress, the Pistons face a pivotal question as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches: Should they push their chips further into the center and make a splash, or stay the course with their current core? With a deep roster and limited rotation spots, exploring trade options could elevate Detroit from playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders and help cover for the absence of Jaden Ivey who could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ugly leg injury.
Here are three trade scenarios that could shift the Pistons’ trajectory:
3. Nikola Vucevic
Detroit Pistons receive: Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls receive: Isaiah Stewart, Simone Fontecchio
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly shopping Nikola Vucevic for minimal return as they lean toward another rebuild. While the Pistons could acquire him for a future second-round pick, a player swap might work better for both sides.
Vucevic is having a productive season, averaging 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Though his defense remains subpar, his ability to stretch the floor with consistent 3-point shooting and polished post moves makes him a valuable offensive weapon.
For Detroit, parting ways with Isaiah Stewart would mean losing their leader in blocks (1.2 per game), but Stewart’s 5.8 points and 6.0 rebounds haven’t solidified him as a reliable backup to Jalen Duren. Simone Fontecchio, who has struggled with consistency this season, would also be included in the deal. A fresh start with more minutes in Chicago could unlock his potential.
Adding Vucevic would give the Pistons a skilled big man who complements their young core, potentially propelling their offense to new heights.
2. Brandon Ingram
Detroit Pistons receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top Five Protected)
The New Orleans Pelicans have been a massive disappointment, stumbling to a 7-29 record despite preseason playoff aspirations. Injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, coupled with internal disarray, have left the team in disarray. If the Pelicans decide to pivot toward a rebuild, Detroit could seize the opportunity to land Ingram.
Despite appearing in just 18 games this season, Ingram has impressed when healthy, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. At 27, he remains in his prime and would thrive in Detroit’s system surrounded by young stars like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
The Pistons’ large salary cap — bolstered by rookie contracts — makes absorbing Ingram’s contract viable, and the inclusion of a protected first-round pick and Jalen Duren would sweeten the deal for New Orleans. While losing Duren would sting, Detroit would gain a dynamic two-way scorer who could elevate their ceiling.
1. Cam Johnson
Detroit Pistons receive: Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: Tobias Harris, 2029 1st-Round Pick
Cam Johnson has quietly become one of the league’s most efficient scorers, thriving in an expanded role for the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. Averaging career highs in points (19.5), field goal percentage, and 3-point shooting, Johnson has showcased his ability to be a reliable offensive weapon.
For the Pistons, Johnson’s sharpshooting would be a perfect complement to Cunningham and Ivey in the backcourt. His ability to stretch the floor and play off the ball would give Detroit another dimension on offense while preserving spacing for their slashing guards.
Trading Tobias Harris and a future first-round pick aligns with both teams’ goals. Harris, averaging 13.4 points this season, could serve as a short-term asset for the Nets, who might flip him in the offseason for additional draft capital. For Detroit, the move upgrades their roster with a younger, more productive scorer who fits their long-term timeline.