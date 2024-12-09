3 blockbuster moves the Mets must make to build a dynasty around Juan Soto
The Juan Soto sweepstakes have ended with the superstar landing with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. The monster contract comes with no deferrals and escalators that can take the total over $800 million, and the Mets just got one of the best hitters MLB has ever seen locked into their lineup for the next decade and a half.
Now more than ever, the Mets need to add to their roster further to create a dynasty and build around Soto as much as possible. That means offense, starting rotation, and bullpen help. All hands on deck to get this team as competitive as possible if anyone wishes to take down the super team Los Angeles Dodgers next year. Here are three moves the Mets need to make this winter after adding Soto.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3. Sign Corbin Burnes or Max Fried
With Soto out of the way, you can build your hypothetical lineups for how the Mets' offense will look next season. What you can't know, however, is what the starting rotation will look like. Soto aside, the rotation is a big question mark for the Mets, and it will now be what makes or breaks them next season.
That is why it's a must for the Mets to land one of the bigger arms in free agency. Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are the two top names available they should be targetting, with a slight edge to Fried, in my opinion, because he will cost less, and his underlying analytics don't see as much of a worrisome downturn in the near future.
The Mets don't quite have the farm to land a top pitcher like Garrett Crochet via trade, but they don't need one. They have chosen to give Clay Holmes a shot as a starter, which, at the very least, can be a good bullpen addition. However, outside of Kodai Senga, the Mets still need help in the rotation. They have David Peterson and Tyler Megil, but landing a bonafide ace to lair with an elite offense will make this team World Series caliber.
2. Land Christian Walker
As much as the Mets need to continue spending to build their team up, they should still proceed with caution regarding long-term deals for certain players. Mets favorite Pete Alonso will command more years than Christian Walker, but Walker was the better player this season. Walker also has the hire ceiling moving forward, Given Alonso's lack of defensive capability and red flags regarding his drop in batting average.
With Soto's monumental contract, landing Walker on a three-year deal instead of five for Alonso is beneficial in not keeping too much money locked up for too long. Even if you are Steve Cohen and don't care to spend, hurting your team as little as possible is still ideal. Walker hits for a higher average, still has a ton of pop, and plays elite defense at first.
1. Sign Tanner Scott
Getting a left-handed closer like Tanner Scott to pair with Edwin Diaz is essential for the Mets this offseason. With matchups being key in the analytical world of today's baseball, having the ability to match up as best as possible will further add to the Mets' win total in 2025. With the Phillies still looking to improve and the Braves getting healthy, adding a top reliever has to be a priority.
The Mets' bullpen ranked 17th in MLB with a 4.03 ERA in 2024 but still made the NLCS. The Dodgers overpowered the Mets with arms in that series, and with a refortified pen, they will be one step closer to being able to push past. Scott makes the mkst sense as he has both setup and closing experience. He recorded a 1.75 ERA with 22 saves in 72 innings in 2024.