3 bold predictions for the Bills in massive Week 11 showdown with the Chiefs
By Luke Norris
In what is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of this 2024 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills will welcome the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs to Highmark Stadium for a battle that could ultimately decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Despite their 9-0 record, the two-time defending Super Bowl champs have looked very vulnerable throughout this campaign, as seven of their nine wins have come by seven points or less. That includes their Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos, which required a blocked field goal in the waning seconds to preserve a 16-14 victory.
And the week prior, the Chiefs needed overtime to take a 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, this team is beatable. And Buffalo is in prime position to end Kansas City's 15-game winning streak that dates back to Week 17 of last season.
That streak, of course, includes a 27-24 win over the Bills in the Divisional Round of the postseason, one of three playoff victories for KC over Buffalo in the last four years.
When it comes to the regular season, though, the Bills have been the better team, besting the Chiefs in each of the last three years. And we're calling for Sean McDermott & Co. to extend that streak to four.
Josh Allen will notch his second 300-yard game of the season
Josh Allen has only surpassed the 300-yard mark once this season, that being a 323-yard performance in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, who just happen to have the league's top-ranked pass defense. But we're calling for the two-time Pro Bowler to hit the number for a second time on Sunday.
Yes, for the second straight game, he'll be without Keon Coleman, who was ruled out early in the week as he continues to deal with a right wrist injury. And the news got worse on Friday when McDermott announced that tight end Dalton Kincaid would also be sidelined against the Chiefs due to the knee injury he sustained in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The good news is that it sounds as if Amari Cooper, who's missed the last two weeks with a left wrist injury, will be in uniform. But even if Cooper can't go or is only used as a decoy, Allen is still primed for a big day.
Even with Coleman and Cooper out against Indy and Kincaid missing a large portion of the game, Allen still threw for 280 yards. Not including Kincaid, who only had two catches for 24 yards anyway, Allen hit six different targets in the win over Indy, a group led by Mack Hollins, who had four catches for a season-high 86 yards.
When everyone is healthy, Hollins is the fifth option at best. So, the fact that he had such a big game was crucial, as Allen knows he can trust him to make plays. And even without Kincaid, tight end isn't a problem as Dawson Knox was Buffalo's TE1 for several years, making a Pro Bowl as recently as two years ago.
And we haven't even mentioned Khalil Shakir, who leads all Bills pass-catchers this season in receptions (48) and receiving yards (529). Running back James Cook is solid out of the backfield as well.
With the Chiefs' defense being one of the best against the run, allowing just 83.2 yards per game on the ground, the third-fewest in the league, the Bills will likely take to the air early and often. As such, Allen is in for a monster afternoon.
The Bills' defense will force the Patrick Mahomes into at least three turnovers
The Buffalo defense has been one of the best in forcing turnovers this season, recording 19 total takeaways, tied for the second-most in the league. Only the Minnesota Vikings have more with 20.
On the flip side of things, the Kansas City offense has racked up a dozen giveaways, tied for the 12th-most.
A surprising nine of those have come from interceptions thrown by Patrick Mahomes, who's on pace to easily surpass the career-worst 14 picks he threw a season ago. Of the Bills' 19 takeaways, 13 have come via interception, and we're calling for Buffalo to add at least two to that total on Sunday.
The Bills have done a solid job pressuring quarterbacks this season, especially in recent weeks, which could force Mahomes into some awkward situations. Yes, the two-time NFL MVP has never had much of a problem throwing on the run outside of the pocket.
But let's get real here; he hasn't looked his best for much of this year. And the Bills are poised to pounce. During this five-game winning streak, Buffalo has forced 10 turnovers. So, not only will they intercept Mahomes at least twice, but they're also going to force him to fumble the football at least once, either on a strip-sack or when he runs to the outside after being unable to find a receiver.
The Bills will end the Chiefs' undefeated streak with a double-digit victory
Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are the Bills going to end the Chiefs' undefeated streak, they're going to do so in convincing fashion.
Each of the last four overall meetings between these two teams has been decided by six points or less. And the last two were both three-point games. But we don't see this one being as close.
This battle is going to be won in the second half, and Buffalo has dominated the final 30 minutes of games this season, owning a +77 point differential in the final two quarters. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers have been better at +80. Now, don't get this twisted; the Chiefs are also great in the second half, with a +36 margin, good for fifth-best in the league.
But if the Bills can avoid a slow start and keep things close in the first half, they're going to win this game going away, as we're thinking they can put a stop to Kansas City's fourth-quarter magic. We're calling for a 34-21 win for Buffalo here.
How's that for a bold prediction?