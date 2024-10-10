3 bold predictions for Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25
By Marci Rubin
The Carolina Hurricanes enter the 2024-25 NHL season with high expectations. They have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for seven years straight, winning at least one playoff round each year. This season, the Hurricanes will continue to showcase their gritty, aggressive style of play under the leadership of Rod Brind’Amour.
With the NHL regular season underway, let’s look at what this season could bring for Carolina. Here are three bold predictions for the 2024-25 Hurricanes.
3. Seth Jarvis will score 40 goals this season
One prediction for the Canes this season is that Seth Jarvis could score 40 goals in 2024-25. He had a big year in 2023-24, scoring 33 goals with 34 assists. He showed up in the playoffs, as well, with nine points in 11 games. He made a big jump from 2022–23 to 2023-24, and he could do the same this season. Replicating success from last year and taking it to the next level is not easy.
Jarvis is a crucial player on the team. Prior to the season, he signed a huge eight-year contract worth $62.5 million. He earned the contract, and now he’ll aim to continue showing why he was worth it. As a top-line winger, he will be centered by Sebastian Aho, with Jack Roslovic on the other wing. This line will produce a lot of offense for the Canes.
At just 22 years old, Jarvis has so much time and room to grow. He has just three seasons of NHL experience. It’s incredible for someone his age to already be at his level, and yet, he can do even more. Jarvis can unlock a new level of his potential this year and break 40 goals in a season for the first time.
2. Pyotr Kochetkov will be a dark horse in the Vezina Trophy conversation
Pyotr Kochetkov is not going to win the Vezina Trophy, but he’ll be a dark horse that emerges in the conversation. The 25-year-old goaltender has just two seasons of NHL experience but has already shown an abundance of potential. This is going to be the year he steps up and earns the starting job between the pipes. It will be the year he puts the league on notice.
Kochetkov has already been impressive. He posted a 2.33 GAA and a .911 SV% in the 2023-24 season. He achieved four shutouts in 2022-23 and another four in 2023-24. This year, he’ll grow into a bigger role. Kochetkov can lean on goalie Frederik Andersen, a veteran. Anderson is 35 and in the final year of a contract. The job is Kochetkov’s to take for the future. He hasn't yet shown what his ceiling is.
If the Canes are going to have a good year, Kochetkov will be a big part of that. Expect him to be confident and steady. He won’t win the Vezina, and it’s unlikely he’ll be in the top three finalists, but Kochetkov can establish himself as someone worthy of receiving votes.
1. Hurricanes will miss the playoffs
It would be quite shocking for the Hurricanes to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making this the boldest prediction on the list. They are a talented team. The Canes have been a staple of the playoffs in recent years. There’s a lot of pressure to produce in the playoffs, and they have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Final in seven straight playoff appearances.
The Hurricanes’ blueline is noticeably weaker and the team is getting older. Right now, it feels like their window is closing. Offseason departures were significant. They lost a top-six forward rental, Jake Guentzel, (and winger Michael Bunting in the trade that brought Guentzel over), and two key defensemen, Brett Pesce and Brady Sjkei. They also lost forwards Stefan Noesen and Teuvo Teravainen. Back-up goaltender Antti Raanta retired. Winger Jesper Fast is out for the season due to neck surgery.
When looking at the rest of the Metropolitan Division, the New York Rangers seem poised to maintain a top spot, and the Devils are hungry to climb back up the rankings. If the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins or Washington Capitals find a way to edge out the Canes for the third playoff spot in the Metro, it would put the Canes in a position to fight for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot along with Atlantic Division teams. This feels like a year that they could lose momentum.