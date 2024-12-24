3 bold predictions for Knicks' Christmas Day matchup with Spurs
The New York Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day in a highly anticipated matchup. Victor Wembanyama will make his second appearance at Madison Square Garden, while Chris Paul squares off against Jalen Brunson in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
The Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in the league, going 14-4 in their last 18 games and securing their third four-game win streak of the season. Meanwhile, the Spurs, sitting at 15-14, are fighting to stay in the early playoff race, making this a must-win game for both teams.
Here are three bold predictions that could make Knicks fans’ Christmas Day even more magical:
3. Karl-Anthony Towns Outrebounds Victor Wembanyama
If there’s one thing Karl-Anthony Towns excels at, it’s controlling the glass. Leading the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per game, Towns has recorded 18 consecutive double-doubles and pulled down at least 15 boards in seven of his last nine outings.
On the other hand, despite Victor Wembanyama’s imposing 7-foot-3 frame and unique skill set, the rookie averages just 9.9 rebounds per game and has only reached 15 rebounds twice this season. While Wemby’s game leans more toward finesse than physicality, his relatively modest rebounding numbers could give Towns the upper hand in this category.
The Knicks, however, will need to be cautious as a team. San Antonio ranks 10th in total rebounds, while New York sits at 25th. If Towns is to dominate the boards, he’ll need to keep an eye on the entire Spurs roster crashing for rebounds.
2. Tom Thibodeau Expands the Rotation to Nine Players
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for sticking to an eight-man rotation, but Christmas could be the day he grants fans their wish for an expanded bench. With Landry Shamet recently promoted to the main roster, it’s worth considering when Thibodeau might incorporate him into the regular rotation alongside Miles McBride and Cameron Payne.
Shamet played just one minute in last night’s blowout win against the Toronto Raptors, during which he hit a mid-range jumper to notch his first points of the season. His three-point shooting could be crucial for sustaining the Knicks’ recent success and would make him a valuable scoring option behind Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.
Expanding the rotation wouldn’t just provide more firepower off the bench; it would also demonstrate Thibodeau’s trust in his team’s offensive depth, especially in moments where the Knicks need a big-time shot.
1. Jalen Brunson Drops 61 Points
It’s been 40 years since Bernard King’s legendary 60-point Christmas Day performance, but Jalen Brunson could be poised to make history of his own. The Knicks captain already has a flashback-worthy moment to draw from—a 61-point game against the Spurs last season.
While San Antonio’s roster has undergone significant changes since then, Brunson’s ability to catch fire and take over games has cemented his status as one of the league’s top point guards. Despite the Knicks having more scoring options this season, Brunson could look to establish his dominance early, giving both fans and teammates every reason to keep feeding him the ball.
With the added dimension of three-point shooting—something unavailable to King during his era—Brunson has a real chance to break the Christmas Day scoring record. If he does, the Knicks could celebrate yet another historic moment on one of the NBA’s most iconic stages.