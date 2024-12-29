3 bold predictions for the Vikings in crucial matchup with the Packers
By Luke Norris
In the first matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers back in Week 4, the Vikes took a 28-0 lead with roughly five and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter, but had to hang on down the stretch, ultimately taking a 31-29 victory.
Minnesota is looking for a similar end result this Sunday, but Kevin O'Connell undoubtedly has to be hoping he won't sweat quite as much in the fourth quarter.
With a second triumph over the Packers, the Vikings, who come into this contest riding an eight-game winning streak, will guarantee that their Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions becomes a winner-take-all showdown for the NFC North crown. A victory also guarantees that Minnesota would fall no lower than the No. 5 seed in the conference.
If the Vikings lose, however, the Lions could then clinch the division on Monday night with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. A defeat also puts the Vikings in a position where they could lose the No. 5 seed to Green Bay in Week 18.
But let's not jump too far ahead just yet. For now, let's make a few predictions for the Vikings in this critical Week 17 battle with the rival Packers.
Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson will connect for a pair of touchdowns
While the Packers' defense pitched the only shutout this 2024 season has seen thus far this past Monday in a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints, it's not as if Green Bay was facing an elite offensive unit.
That won't be the case on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Sam Darnold has been on a tear as of late, throwing 15 touchdowns against just one interception in his last six games, and Justin Jefferson is on a hot streak of his own, going for 349 yards and five touchdowns over his last three outings, finding the end zone at least once each game.
Darnold may not end up with a 300-yard game, or even a 250-yard outing, for that matter, but we're still calling for him and Jefferson to connect for a pair of touchdowns against a Green Bay secondary that will once again be without the services of Jaire Alexander.
Aaron Jones will have more overall yardage than Josh Jacobs
Brought to Green Bay to replace Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs has had a strong first season in a Packers uniform, rushing for 1,216 yards with 13 touchdowns and adding another 340 yards and a score as a receiver. His 1,556 total yards from scrimmage are good for sixth among all NFL players.
Not far behind, though, is Jones, who's been nearly just as good in his first season in Minnesota, rushing for 1,046 yards with five touchdowns and adding another 348 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver. Add that up and you've got 1,394 total yards from scrimmage, good for 10th-most in the league.
But while Jacobs will likely end the year holding the overall advantage, it'll be Jones who wins the total yardage battle this Sunday.
The receiving totals will likely be similar, but the rushing edge will go to Jones, as Jacobs will be facing a Minnesota defense that has only allowed 87.1 yards per game on the ground, the second-fewest in the league.
The Vikings' defense will end Jordan Love's five-game interception-free streak
The biggest issue the Vikings' defense has had this season is allowing far too many passing yards to opposing quarterbacks. In fact, Minnesota has allowed the third-most passing yards in the league at 248.3 per game.
Jordan Love threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikes in Week 4 but also threw three interceptions, which was a significant issue for the second-year starter early in the year, as he tossed at least one pick in each of his first eight games.
In the five games since, however, Love has been interception free. But that streak will come to an end this Sunday.
While the Vikings may allow a lot of yards through the air, they've been able to control some of that damage by recording a league-leading 22 interceptions, which is already double the amount they had all last season.
And we're calling for them to add at least one to that total in Week 17. With the Packers likely throwing the ball a bit more than they have recently to avoid Minnesota's rush defense, the Vikes should have plenty of opportunities.