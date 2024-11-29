3 bold predictions for Vikings vs. Cardinals: Justin Jefferson will get back on track
By Luke Norris
After surviving a late scare from the Chicago Bears this past Sunday in a 30-27 overtime victory, the Minnesota Vikings will take a four-game winning streak into their Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
After playing the last three games on the road, Minnesota is now set to play three in a row at the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium and will welcome a Cardinals team coming off an ugly 16-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a defeat that cost them first place in the NFC West.
Prior to that loss, however, the Cards had racked up a four-game winning streak of their own, averaging 26.3 points per game in those victories. The loss to Seattle was the first time they've been held to single digits all season.
As Arizona has been streaky all season long, Kevin O'Connell & Co. have to be wondering which version of the Cardinals will show up on Sunday.
Let's have a look at this matchup and make a few predictions for the Vikings as they look to improve to 10-2.
Sam Darnold will be turnover-free for the second straight week and throw for at least 250 yards
Sam Darnold is coming off one of his best games of the season, completing 22 of 34 passes against the Bears for a season-high 330 yards with two touchdowns.
He also led a fantastic drive in the overtime period, completing all six of his pass attempts for 90 yards to set up John Parker Romo's game-winning field goal.
Perhaps most importantly, however, Darnold was interception-free for the second straight week and free of turnovers of any kind for the first time in more than a month. And we're calling for the same result against a Cardinals team that has only generated 12 total takeaways this season and has recorded only six interceptions.
And not only that, we're calling for Darnold to hit the 250-yard mark. As Arizona allows 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Vikings will likely utilize Aaron Jones early, which will, in turn, open up the field for Darnold and the passing attack.
Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson feasted on the Chicago defense a week ago, combining for 15 catches for 276 yards, with Addison scoring a touchdown. And while Darnold will again find these two often, he's also going to get Justin Jefferson back in the mix.
Justin Jefferson will go for 100 yards and will score his first touchdown since Week 7
While Addison and Hockenson went off against the Bears, Jefferson had his worst game of the year, catching just two passes on five targets for a season-low 27 yards.
Naturally, the three-time Pro Bowler was frustrated and voiced that frustration afterward, although he was a true pro about it, saying all that genuinely mattered was that the Vikings picked up the victory.
When you're as good as Jefferson is, games like that are bound to happen as opposing defenses constantly double-team and sometimes even triple-team him, which opens up opportunities for guys like Addison and Hockenson.
But this is nothing new, and Jefferson, as he has so many times before, will fight through and bounce back. And the Cardinals are about to find that out, as we're calling for Darnold to find No. 18 early and often on Sunday afternoon.
We predict that Jefferson will have his first 100-yard game since his 137-yard effort against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and will find the end zone for the first time since scoring his fifth touchdown of the year in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings' defense will record at least three sacks and an interception against Kyler Murray
In last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Kyler Murray took a season-high five sacks and threw just his fourth interception of the season, and we're calling for him to have a similar game against the Minnesota defense.
It's no secret that Brian Flores likes to blitz, and the Vikings are going to bring plenty of pressure in the game, especially after seeing what Seattle did to the Arizona offensive line.
The Vikes, who have the fourth-most sacks in the league with 38, may not get the five the Seahawks did, but we see them picking up at least three here, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel recording at least one each.
Given all the pressure Murray will face, we're also calling for him to toss a pick for the second straight week, as he'll likely be forced into some bad throws coming out of the pocket. The Vikings lead the league in interceptions with 16 and will add at least one to that total on Sunday.