3 bold predictions for Vikings vs. Lions in Week 18 winner-take-all battle
Never before in NFL history have two teams with at least 14 wins each gotten together for a regular-season matchup.
But that all ends in prime time on Sunday night when the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) travel to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions (14-2) in a high-stakes NFC North battle that will not only decide the division but also the No. 1 overall seed in the conference heading into the postseason.
The winner, of course, earns a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, while the loser becomes the greatest second-place team of all time and begins the postseason as the No. 5 seed. It's a little unfair that things have to go down this way, but that's the way the cookie crumbles when it comes to playoff seeding.
The first matchup of the season between Minnesota and Detroit in Week 7 proved to be an instant classic, as the lead changed hands before the Lions ultimately emerged victorious, taking a 31-29 victory on a 44-yard field goal from Jake Bates with just 15 seconds remaining.
Football fans are hoping for the same sort of dramatics this Sunday, so let's dive into a few predictions for the Vikings as they look to up their winning streak to 10 in this winner-take all battle with the rival Lions in Week 18.
1. Sam Darnold will throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns
To say Sam Darnold has been spectacular this season would be an understatement, as the seventh-year veteran has exceeded all expectations, setting career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdown passes, yards per completion, and passer rating.
Darnold has been especially strong as of late, completing 67.5% of his passes for an average of 287.4 yards per game with 18 touchdowns against just two interceptions in his last seven outings.
That doesn't bode well for a Detroit defense that's ranked 31st against the pass and has allowed an average of 361.7 yards through the air over the last three weeks, including 400 alone to the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday night.
While the Lions rank fifth in the league in QB pressures (164), they've only got the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL (35), so Darnold shouldn't have many issues getting the ball out of his hands. As such, we're calling for him to hit the 300-yard mark for the second straight week and to throw three touchdowns for the third consecutive game.
2. Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson will each go for at least 100 yards and a touchdown
This past Monday, 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and superstar tight end George Kittle torched the Lions' secondary, with Pearsall recording a career-best eight catches for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown and Kittle catching eight passes of his own for 112 yards.
And we're calling for similar performances for the Vikings this Sunday from Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, each of whom we predict will go for at least 100 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson, who just earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection, has been on a tear lately, averaging 7.8 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown per game over the last five weeks.
Hockenson has only hit the 100-yard mark once since beginning his season in Week 9, that being a 114-yard outing against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. But he's coming off a solid five-catch, 68-yard effort against the Green Bay Packers and will undoubtedly have some extra motivation playing his old team.
Add in the fact that it was against Detroit in Week 16 a season ago that he suffered the torn ACL and MCL that forced him out of action for more than 10 months, and he's got even more motivation to have a monster game.
3. The Vikings' defense will intercept Jared Goff twice in a seven-point victory
Like Darnold, Jared Goff has played ridiculous football over his last seven outings, completing 71.7% of his passes for an average of 331.1 yards per game with 20 touchdowns against just one interception.
And he'll undoubtedly have a big day against a Minnesota defense that has allowed 243.6 passing yards per game this season, the fifth-most in the NFL.
That said, however, throughout this entire season, the Vikings have been able to curb some of the damage done through the air by amassing a league-leading 22 interceptions. And we're calling for Brian Flores' unit to add two to that total on Sunday.
Minnesota is one of the best in the league at attacking the quarterback, ranking first in total blitzes (257) and blitz percentage (38%), second in total pressures (174), and third in quarterback hurries (62) and quarterback knockdowns (65), Goff will be facing pressure for most of the night and will be forced into some bad throws, at least a couple of which will end up in the hands of Minnesota defenders.
As such, the Vikings will win the turnover battle and will ultimately walk out of Ford Field with a seven-point victory, which we'll call a 34-27 final.