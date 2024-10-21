3 bold predictions for the New York Rangers in 2024-25
By Jackie Daly
The New York Rangers start the 2024-25 campaign with the ghost of seasons past looming in the background; they need to to figure out how to "win" the post-season. How do they top their historic regular-season run from 2023-24 by making it further in the playoffs? How do the Rangers hoist the Stanley Cup?
That's a good question, because in reality, the New York Rangers are in their Cup window. The team that has been built is skilled enough, strong enough, fast enough, and hype enough for a run. I don't think losing in the Conference Finals is on their 2025 Bingo card.
With the new NHL season still fresh, here are three bold predictions for this year's Broadway Blueshirts.
3. Artemi Panarin will win the Art Ross Trophy
The Art Ross Trophy is awarded to the player who, at the end of the regular season, has amassed the most points. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has never won the Art Ross, but he came close last season. Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov secured the trophy with 144 points; Panarin was just three spots behind.
Panarin's totals last year proved to be a career-best so far, with 120 points on the year. This was the first time he racked up over 100 points in a campaign, with his goals total just one shy of 50. He also made New York Rangers history while he was at it, starting the 2023-24 season with a 15-game point streak, topping Rod Gilbert's record of 14 dating back to 1972-73.
The "Bread Man" is off to a hot start this season too, with five games under his belt he is sporting a league-leading 12 points. This averages to almost 2.5 points per game, and at this rate, he could have the Art Ross secured.
It's time for another career-year for the undrafted scoring machine.
2. They will make the playoffs as a Wild Card
Currently the Rangers have yet to lose in regulation (4-0-1) and have 9 points to show for it, this puts them behind the New Jersey Devils for second in the Metropolitan Division. But, it's early.
The NHL season includes 82 games, so jumping to a conclusion this early on, good or bad, is fun but often isn't correct. Last year we saw the Ranger secure the President's Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season (they had 114). There was no confusion whether the Rangers would make the playoffs or not, they were always right there at the top.
While I think that they could have a similar season to last in accumulating success in the standings, oftentimes you see really strong teams go through a spell of losses, especially in a sport like hockey where injuries and physicality can dictate play. One bold prediction that comes from this way of thinking is that the Rangers will still make the playoffs but in a Wild Card spot. They could hit a point in the season, although not super likely, where they struggle to win and this could cost them a guaranteed post-season berth.
Time will tell, Blueshirts faithfuls!
1. The Rangers will win the Cup
This is the boldest prediction of all! The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win and as we have seen time and time again, the best teams in the regular season don't usually win! It is all about the NHL's second season, the playoffs.
While I can't predict what will happen then, we can talk about the complete team Rangers General Manager Chris Drury has put together. The tandem of goalies protecting the net is first and foremost. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick are a great team, with Shesterkin the go-to and Quick being the reliable, Stanley Cup-winning, seasoned veteran backup.
While line pairings are always a work in progress, the pieces to the puzzle are what matter. On the blueline you have Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox paired with big man six-foot-five K'Andre Miller to get things going on defense. Up front, you have the aforementioned Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Alexis Lafrenière to name a few. This season we have seen the fourth line make waves as well, which they will need production from down the stretch.
The pieces are there. The passion and desire are there. So what will the Rangers do with it?
Bold prediction number three: win the Stanley Cup.
PS: Want to bet on it? Put a future on them winning at +1300, win some money while you're at it!