3 bold predictions for Vikings vs. Lions in Week 7
By Luke Norris
While much of the attention surrounding the NFL Week 7 schedule is on the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there's a pretty high-profile NFC North showdown a few hours earlier between the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.
Not only are the Vikings and Lions the two best teams in the best overall division in football, but they're the top two teams in the entire conference.
During their 5-0 start, the Vikings have built the best point differential in the NFL at +63 and also rank No. 1 in DVOA. The 4-1 Lions, whose lone loss came in Week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rank second in DVOA and boast the second-best point differential in the entire league at +60, a number aided by their 47-9 dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.
Both teams are strong on both sides of the football, although the Detroit defense is now unquestionably weaker with the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. It's not as if the Lions don't have other elite defenders, but Hutchinson was obviously the leader of that unit.
And Sam Darnold will undoubtedly look to take advantage of this situation, which is where we'll kick off our bold predictions for this highly anticipated Week 7 matchup between the Vikings and Lions.
Sam Darnold will have his first 300-yard game of the season
Even in limiting the Cowboys to 198 total passing yards in Week 6, the Lions are still allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game this season at 246.2.
Without Hutchinson bearing down on him, Darnold should have more time to throw than he initially expected. And with running back Aaron Jones expected to play after having the well-timed bye week to recover from the hip injury he sustained in the Vikings' Week 5 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit defense will have to stay honest, even if he isn't at 100%.
Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should be able to exploit an average Lions secondary, and Jefferson seems primed to have his second 100-yard game of the season.
Darnold, who only ranks 22nd in passing yardage for the year with 1,111, has yet to surpass the 300-yard mark this season, his best outing being a 275-yard effort in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. But we're predicting that he'll reach that 300-yard mark against the Lions and will toss at least three touchdown passes.
The Vikings defense will intercept Jared Goff at least twice
As mentioned, the Detroit defense has allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. However, it must be noted that the Minnesota defense has allowed the third-most, giving up 263.0 per game.
However, the Vikings have been able to offset some of that damage by racking up a league-leading 11 interceptions, which already matches the team's total from a season ago.
Eight different Vikings have picked off at least one pass thus far, with Camryn Bynum, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Andrew Van Ginkel each recording two. Van Ginkel, of course, ran both of his back for touchdowns.
Like Darnold, Jared Goff is likely to have a big game. He's already had a pair of 300-yard games and could easily notch a third. But he's going to make some mistakes.
Goff has thrown four interceptions this season but hasn't had a pick in his last two outings. But we see him throwing at least two on Sunday. The Vikings have been ball hawks all year long, and that won't change against the Lions, especially seeing as how Goff will likely record at least 30-35 passing attempts.
The Vikings will remain undefeated in a shootout
Many are predicting the Lions to hand the Vikings their first loss, but we see it going the other way.
Coming into this game, Minnesota has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL (15.2), while Detroit has given up the eighth-fewest (18.2). But we don't see those rankings holding once Week 7 comes to a close, as this contest seems primed to be a shootout.
The major sportsbooks seem to agree, as most have made the over/under one of the highest of the week at right around 50 (some have it at 49.5; others have it at 50.5).
In the end, we see the Vikings remaining undefeated with a 35-31 victory. As mentioned, we see both Darnold and Goff having big games, but it'll be the pair of interceptions that ultimately make the difference.
Kickoff for this critical divisional showdown between the Vikings and Lions is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern at U.S. Bank Stadium.