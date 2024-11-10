3 Brian Daboll replacements who could fix all of Giants problems except Daniel Jones
Well, it's safe to say we can call this rock bottom. The New York Giants hit a new low on Sunday morning, falling 20-17 to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. New York now sits at 2-8, more concerned with draft positioning than anything else, and it got there in about as embarrassing a fashion as you can imagine. With Daniel Jones on borrowed time and Brian Daboll seemingly losing more of the locker room by the day, it's clear this era has run its course; they've been given ample runway, and if anything things are getting worse rather than better.
But when New York does inevitably press the eject button on Daboll, where should it turn next for a head coach? Here are three top candidates.
3. Ravens OC Todd Monken
Lamar Jackson gets all the headlines, but it's no coincidence that the two-time (maybe soon-to-be three-time?) NFL MVP reached another level and went full supernova once Monken got to town. Despite an at-times questionable supporting cast and injuries up and down the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line, Monken has built one of the most multiple and dynamic offenses in the NFL, one that should absolutely appeal to the Giants as they look to move beyond the Daboll era.
For starters, Monken clearly knows how to mold his scheme to personnel. After excelling at Georgia with Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers, Monken has tweaked his system in the pros, then updated it again this season to work more around the strengths of new running back Derrick Henry. Jackson makes every OC's life easier, but the way that Monken has updated Baltimore's passing game while constantly staying one step ahead of defenses has been awfully impressive, and is exactly the kind of shot in the arm New York needs.
2. Lions OC Ben Johnson
Speaking of shots in the arm. If there's a concern about Johnson's fit, it's that we don't really know how his system is going to look without the best offensive line in football as its foundation. (The Giants clearly have some work to do in that department.)
Still, Detroit's ascension, and the ascension of its O-line, can be directly tied to Johnson's promotion to the OC role. He figures to get at least some of the credit for that unit's development, and he knows how to construct a quality running game and give his quarterback plenty of easy buttons in the passing game. That should sound like music to the ears of Giants fans after the last few seasons, as should Johnson's experience with Dan Campbell's culture-building. Given Campbell's success with the Lions, teams should be waiting to get their hands on a branch of that coaching tree, and Johnson offers a unique blend of schematic insight, team-building prowess and talent identification.
1. Bill Belichick
Of course, if the Giants don't want a scheme lord running things — this is still John Mara's franchise, after all — they could always reunite with one of their most famous assistant coaches. All signs point to Belichick still wanting another head coaching job, and he's intimately familiar with this franchise and ownership group. He also still knows how to build a quality defense; even as the Patriots' fortunes waned, that side of the ball never did.
Belichick, above all, would bring a seriousness that this franchise hasn't had since Tom Coughlin walked out the door. The likes of Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge and Brian Daboll tried to do their best Belichick impressions, but it always seemed like kids trying on their dad's business suit. Belichick comes with instant gravitas, and he's done an admirable job of keeping up with the Joneses from a schematic standpoint as the league has evolved.