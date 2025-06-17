3 Browns players in danger of being cut due to bizarre QB strategy

The Cleveland Browns typically don't operate like other NFL franchises, and not in a good way. But recent intel suggests they may be taking things too far in their perpetual quest for a quarterback, and at the expense of other position groups.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thoroughly broke down why the Browns will "strongly consider" keeping all four of their signal-callers on the 53-man roster ($). While her logic is sound, teams are usually resistant to having more than two passers, let alone twice the amount. It speaks to the organization's desperation to find a long-term option under center, though this approach also hurts them elsewhere.

Cleveland's quartet of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders could account for an anomalous percentage of its personnel. And that doesn't even include Deshaun Watson, who's reportedly "determined" to return as soon as this season from a re-ruptured Achilles he suffered in January. Having said all that, these three Browns may subsequently find themselves on the chopping block.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB

After carrying four running backs in Kevin Stefanski's first three seasons as head coach, Cleveland has lowered that number to three in 2023 and 2024. So, unless they revert to their previous ways, there will be an odd man out in the backfield. Given his competition, that figures to be Strong.

Jerome Ford has settled into a meaningful role for Stefanski over the past two seasons. His pass protection, receiving chops and familiarity with Cleveland's new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees give him an edge. Incoming rookie second- and fourth-rounders Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are the backs of the future. That leaves Strong, who has no more guaranteed money on an expiring contract, making this quite straightforward for the Browns.

Devin Bush, LB

Bush was arrested in early May on simple assault and harassment charges. That alone is grounds for parting ways with him, but the legal system tends to slow-play these matters. His formal arraignment is set for Jul. 18, though he might already be a free agent by then.

Cleveland chose UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger at the top of Round 2 in this year's draft. They also signed veteran Jerome Baker this offseason and still have seasoned starter Jordan Hicks. Even with one-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss the entire 2025 campaign due to a neck injury, the Browns have depth here.

Joel Bitonio, OG

Teven Jenkins' addition in March can be looked at in one of two ways for Bitonio, the longest-tenured Brown. First, it could be seen as insurance for a player who has mulled retirement in recent years. On the other hand, it may signal Cleveland's preparation to move on. The timing of the moves suggests the latter perspective.

Jenkins was brought in roughly two weeks after the Browns announced Bitonio won't hang up the cleats just yet. Designating the longtime Cleveland guard as a post-June 1 cut would save general manager Andrew Berry and the front office over $5 million. This situation hardly feels like a coincidence.

Bitonio has been a linchpin along Cleveland's offensive line for a decade-plus and his whole career. Nonetheless, all good things must come to an end eventually, and the five-time All-Pro showed signs of decline last season. That might seem far-fetched after securing a seventh Pro Bowl nod, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) would agree.

PFF graded Bitonio as slightly above average in 2024, faring well as a pass blocker but struggling as a run protector. Conversely, Jenkins earned glowing remarks in all three facets (passing, rushing, and overall) and is firmly in his prime at 27.