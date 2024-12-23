3 Buccaneers to blame for loss to Cowboys that puts playoff hopes in jeopardy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers controlled their own destiny in the NFC South going into Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys. They don't control it anymore.
Tampa Bay lost to the Cowboys, 26-24, as their second half comeback efforts fell short in the final two minutes. It was the kind of game where Dallas defenders created massively difficult takeaways while Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell dropped a gimmie pick.
We're not blaming Russell for the loss though. There are bigger culprits to explore.
STs coach Thomas McGaughey
Maybe being fired by the New York Giants was a bad sign?
The Buccaneers brought in Thomas McGaughey to coach special teams in Tampa Bay this season and it hasn't exactly yielded great results. The unit certainly didn't have a banner showing on Sunday Night Football.
As Tampa Bay tried to mount a comeback in the second half, they were repeatedly pinned back by special teams mishaps. On three straight possessions in the fourth quarter while trailing by nine, Baker Mayfield and the offense got the ball at their own three-, nine- and 13-yard line. Those starting positions came courtesy of a fair catch at the six-yard line plus an illegal blindside block on the return, a fair catch at the nine-yard line, and then another illegal block above the waist on the return team.
Miscues like that are a sign of an undisciplined unit. The blame for that lies at the feet of the special teams coordinator.
Jalen McMillan and Rachaad White
The Buccaneers had victory in their hands and it got stripped away, quite literally. Both turnovers were costly and both wouldn't have happened if Jalen McMillan or Rachaad White had been able to hold onto the ball. They got outmuscled, it's that simple.
We're talking, of course, about the fourth-quarter interception that McMillan let Jourdan Lewis steal from him in the endzone and the fumble by White to end the game.
McMillan could have changed the game by catching that deep attempt by Mayfield. In a one-on-one matchup, he had the ball in his hands. He let that ball end up in the possession of the cornerback as they rolled over in the endzone. That's the kind of play you need to make to win games.
As for White, he helped Mayfield salvage what should have been a sack. He waved the ball out into the open with one hand inexplicably but it wasn't that move that cost Tampa Bay. Somehow, with both hands on the rock, he let Daron Bland steal it straight up. That's the kind of play that loses games.
Buccaneers offensive line
There were bigger individual moments in the game, but the running theme of Sunday Night Football was the Bucs' inability to protect Baker Mayfield.
The quarterback took four sacks and there could have been twice as many if not for Mayfield's ability to extend plays with his legs. More accurately, if not for Mayfield's ability to run for his life.
The unit opened holes for Bucky Irving to the tune of 68 yards on 16 carries, so they weren't completely useless against the Cowboys defensive front (we could talk about why Irving and the rushing attack didn't get more use). They just couldn't give Mayfield the time he needed to operate cleanly within the offense.
Mayfield did what he could to bring the Bucs back in it. He rushed for 42 yards and threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns. His one interception, as previously discussed, wasn't his fault.
Todd Bowles
Todd Bowles' team lost to a Cowboys team that was 1-6 at home.
Todd Bowles' defense let Cooper Rush rack up 292 yards and a touchdown with a season-high QBR of 71.3.
Enough said.