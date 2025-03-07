The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the playoffs 10 consecutive years dating back to 2015. It's the longest active streak in the National Football League, and one short of the NFL’s all-time record (11) set by the New England Patriots from 2009-19. The Buffalo Bills are currently the next team in line with six straight postseason appearances.

Any guess as to which club is third on the list? That would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have reached the playoffs every season this decade. The streak began in 2020, when the wild card Bucs wound up winning Super Bowl LV in their own stadium — routing the then-defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, 31-9.

Since then, there have been four consecutive NFC South titles, one of those with an 8-9 record in 2022. These last two seasons, Todd Bowles’s squad has benefited from a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield and a strong offensive cast.

Jason Licht has built a strong club, mostly via the draft, and is one of the best general managers in the league. However, he does have to make decisions on 22 potential unrestricted free agents—including a number of starters. Jason Licht has built a strong club, mostly via the draft, and is one of the best general managers in the league. However, he does have to make decisions on 22 potential unrestricted free agents — including a number of starters.

Hence, the roster could use a few veteran reinforcements, especially after the Bucs were stunned at home by Washington in the wild card playoffs.

3. LB Jamien Sherwood

Will one of the best defensive players in the history of the franchise be back for a 14th season? Linebacker Lavonte David, who has played and started 198 regular-season contests, remains a steady force for a franchise that has been a playoff staple since 2020. He was an All-Pro performer in 2013, and a Pro Bowler in 2015. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Ronde Barber (241) and Derrick Brooks (224) have appeared in more regular-season games in the history of the franchise.

He's also appeared in all of the Bucs’ 10 playoff games since 2020, and a key part of the defense that led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2020. In each of the previous two offseasons (via Spotrac), he’s signed one-year deals to stay with the club. Is he in Tampa’s plans for 2025?

If Licht is looking to get younger this coming season, he could take a look at New York Jets’ four-year pro Jamien Sherwood. A fifth-round pick by the club in 2021, the former Auburn product came out of virtually nowhere to lead the team with 154 tackles. Obviously, Sherwood would have huge cleats to fill in replacing a player who has either led or tied for the Bucs’ lead in total stops three straight years and in 10 of his 13 seasons.

2. G Will Hernandez

Todd Bowles’s club finished fourth in the NFL in scoring this past season, and only the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions finished ahead of the Buccaneers in total yards per game. It was a balance Tampa Bay attack that produced 57 offensive touchdowns — 41 of those through the air courtesy of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Bucs featured the league’s fourth-ranked rushing attack and No. 3 passing game based on yardage.

A lot of credit also has to go to a formidable offensive line that finished third in Pro Football Focus’ final rankings behind only the Super Bowl champion Eagles and Denver Broncos. However, starting left guard Ben Bredeson could hit the free-agent market next week.

Licht could look at veteran guard Will Hernandez, who saw his 2024 season end early via a knee injury. When healthy, he has been a solid performer for the Cardinals since 2022. Originally a second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018, the former UTEP standout has lined up at both left and right guard during his seven-year NFL journey. He also graded out higher than Bredeson, albeit Hernandez was limited to only five games this past season.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Licht use his first-round pick up front. Hernandez offers versatility and could come at a bargain price.

1. CB D.J. Reed

There’s the adage of “why drive when you can fly?” It can certainly apply to the game of football, especially when it comes to defense. When you look at statistics, oftentimes, there are teams that rank very high in terms of stopping the run and not so high in terms of passing yardage allowed. Some of that can be attributed to opponents giving up on their running game after falling behind. Other times, teams don’t even bother to challenge an opponent via the ground and come out throwing.

In the case of the Buccaneers in 2024, it may have been a little bit of both. However, here is one very damning stat when it comes to Bowles’s defense. In their 10 wins, the team allowed a combined eight touchdown passes. In their eight losses, including the 23-20 playoff setback to the Commanders, the Buccaneers surrendered a total of 21 touchdown passes.

This team could use another solid cornerback, and seven-year pro D.J. Reed could be getting ready to be available next week. The seven-year pro has played for three different teams, spending the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He played and started 14 games for the club this past season, finished fifth on the team with 64 tackles (52 solo). Reed did not come up with an interception, but led the Jets with 11 passes defensed.