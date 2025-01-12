3 Buffalo Bills who have to be better for rest of playoffs to win the Super Bowl
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills advanced to the Divisional Round rather easily, convincingly defeating the Denver Broncos in their Wild Card Weekend showdown. Overall, it was a solid all-around showing from the AFC East champions, though it wasn't a breath-taking performance.
After earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Bills had the fortune of playing an inferior Broncos squad. With that in mind, Buffalo's margin for error was much larger. However, that won't be the case moving forward, specifically as we get deeper into the playoffs.
Not only will the stakes increase drastically, but so will the level of competition, starting in the Divisional Round. With the Baltimore Ravens on tap, the Bills must kick it up a notch, especially if they want to win Super Bowl LIX.
Buffalo was able to coast against an overpowered Broncos squad, masking these three players' shortcomings. Nonetheless, they must raise the bar if the Bills want to get over the hump.
3. A.J. Epenesa
On a day when the Bills played with a lead early and often, they struggled to generate a consistent pass rush on Bo Nix. Despite Buffalo being able to pin their ears back, the Broncos rookie quarterback took his second sack of the contest late in the fourth quarter. The lack of pressure speaks to the defensive line woes, namely A.J. Epenesa.
Epenesa logged one tackle in Buffalo's 31-7 win over the Broncos. His impact was virtually non-existent, considering he barely showed up in the box score.
Tying for second on the Bills in sacks during the regular season (6.0), Epenesa has been a key piece of their front seven. Yet, he failed to elevate his game in Buffalo's win-or-go-home clash with the Broncos.
A former second-round pick, the Bills re-signed Epenesa to a two-year, $12 million contract extension last offseason. Be that as it may, Buffalo has a potential out of his deal after this league year, should they please. Moments like this can make or break that decision -- and the team's title aspirations.
2. Von Miller
Epenesa wasn't the only defensive lineman who didn't meet expectations and has to if the Bills want to get where they ultimately believe they can. However, unlike him, Von Miller didn't even record a single tackle.
Miller had some moments in Buffalo's shellacking of the Broncos, particularly in crunch time. He flustered Nix late, flushing the first-year passer out of the pocket. Alas, the eight-time Pro Bowler couldn't get home, which won't fly versus the Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes' of the world.
A former Super Bowl MVP and future Hall of Famer, Miller has to lead the Bills stopping unit. His pedigree and experience as a game wrecker must shine through for a group with a shortage of playmakers at all three levels.
While Miller is no longer at the height of his powers, he can single-handedly tilt a matchup. Buffalo will need him to do that at least once to reach the Big Game in the Caesars Superdome.
1. Amari Cooper
As NBC Sports Patrick Daugherty, Amari Cooper has surpassed a dozen yards four times in his nine games since joining the Bills. Buffalo acquired the veteran pass-catcher to bolster their uninspiring receiving options, so this won't cut it.
Cooper has oddly become an afterthought for the Bills despite being their prized midseason trade acquisition. He's a five-time Pro Bowl wideout who's been productive at every stop before landing in Buffalo. Nevertheless, his connection with franchise signal-caller Josh Allen ostensibly isn't up to par.
Integrating into an offense late in the year can be challenging, but the Bills need Cooper to improve. Regardless, time is of the essence, since Buffalo's path to the Super Bowl conceivably goes through two of the best passers in football.
If the Bills want to beat the Jackson-led Ravens or Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, they must be prepared for a shootout. The Bills were seemingly aware of this when they brought in Cooper — it just hasn't panned out how they hoped or expected thus far.
Whether Cooper can return to form will be a critical determining factor for how far the Bills can go.