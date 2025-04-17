3 Bulls who shouldn't be back next season after disappointing play-in loss

The Chicago Bulls are back in familiar territory: another year, another early exit. After getting embarrassed on their home court by the Miami Heat in a 109-90 play-in tournament loss, the Bulls are officially eliminated — again — by the same team that’s ended their season three years running.

This wasn’t supposed to be the story. Even after trading Zach LaVine and leaning into Coby White’s breakout year, there was hope. A late-season push had fans cautiously optimistic, but it all came crashing down — leaving more questions than answers.

If this franchise is serious about a reset, some tough decisions need to be made. And these three names should be at the top of the “move on” list.

3. Nikola Vučević

Yes, he put up solid numbers: 18.5 points, 10.1 boards, 53 percent from the field, and even 40 percent from three. But let’s be honest — Vučević’s time in Chicago has run its course.

He’s a floor-stretching big with zero defensive impact. No rim protection. No interior presence. No urgency. Bam Adebayo walked into a casual 15 and 12 in the play-in, and that’s been the story all year — opposing centers eating against Vučević.

At 33, Vučević is taking up space on a roster that desperately needs to get younger, more athletic, and more committed on the defensive end. The Bulls had a window to move him at the deadline — they didn’t. Now they need to find value this summer before it’s too late.

2. Kevin Huerter

Traded to Chicago in the three-team deal involving De’Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine, Huerter was supposed to give the Bulls shooting help. And sure, he looked more comfortable in Chicago than he did in Sacramento, upping his numbers to 13.2 points per game on 37.6% from deep.

But let’s not get fooled — inconsistency defined his time here. He disappeared for stretches, couldn’t defend on the perimeter, and his $17.9 million salary for next season isn’t doing this cap-strapped team any favors.

If the Bulls want to reshape their rotation with more dependable wings or defensive-minded shooters, Huerter should be used as a trade chip — especially if another team still believes in his microwave scoring potential.

1. Patrick Williams

It’s time. The Bulls have waited — patiently, maybe too patiently — for Patrick Williams to take the leap. It hasn’t come.

This season, the former No. 4 overall pick averaged just 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting under 40 percent from the field. And in an elimination game? Zero points in 15 minutes, proving once again his offensive upside might never show up in big moments outside the regular season.

Chicago gave him a five-year, $90 million extension — a move that raised eyebrows across the league. Williams still has potential on defense, but he’s been a ghost when it matters most. At 23, he’s no longer the "it factor." He’s just… stuck.

If there’s still any market for him — and that’s a big if — the Bulls should explore it before the league fully catches on. Williams isn’t moving the needle, and Chicago can’t afford another season of hoping he figures it out.