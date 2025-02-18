3 buyout candidates the Knicks definitely need to avoid
The NBA buyout market remains active nearly two weeks after the trade deadline, with several underrated players potentially on the move. Typically, players are traded from contenders to rebuilding teams, only to seek buyouts in pursuit of a playoff opportunity—even at a discount.
After trading Jericho Sims for cash considerations and acquiring Delon Wright, the New York Knicks could be among the teams looking to make a final roster tweak to bolster their championship aspirations. However, the bigger question remains: Are they even interested?
With OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson expected to return soon, head coach Tom Thibodeau is unlikely to disrupt his trusted nine-man rotation. The Knicks seem poised to stay the course, but even if they were to consider the buyout market, here are three players they should steer clear of.
3. Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish is no stranger to Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style, having played just 35 games in New York before falling out of favor. Acquired in 2021-22, Reddish struggled to carve out a consistent role and later claimed that his lack of playing time was due to favoritism rather than basketball reasons.
His departure, however, proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Knicks. The trade that sent him to Portland in exchange for Josh Hart reshaped the team’s identity, with Hart emerging as a key starter.
Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Reddish has once again struggled to secure a stable role despite early expectations from head coach JJ Redick. If he reaches the buyout market, the Knicks should avoid a reunion at all costs. While his 3-and-D skill set might appeal to some, New York moved on for a reason — and there’s no sense in revisiting the past.
2. Marvin Bagley III
Marvin Bagley’s career arc remains one of the NBA’s biggest mysteries. Once a college sensation and the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he’s now viewed as a fringe rotation player struggling to stay healthy.
After being traded from Washington to Memphis, Bagley has yet to make his season debut due to lingering lower-body injuries — another setback in a career riddled with them. This season, he’s averaging just 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes across 19 games, his lowest numbers to date.
Although New York has been a landing spot for reclamation projects, Bagley isn’t worth the risk — especially with Mitchell Robinson’s return on the horizon. If he couldn’t establish himself on a struggling Wizards team, the pressure of Knicks fans’ expectations likely isn’t something he’d thrive under.
1. Bones Hyland
When the Atlanta Hawks waived Bones Hyland just two days after acquiring him from the Clippers, it raised eyebrows. After all, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.2 points on 38.7 percent shooting from 3 this season and previously put up 12.1 points per game in his second year with Denver.
Hyland has shown flashes of being an electric scoring threat off the bench, including a 22-point outing against the Rockets earlier this season. However, his defensive limitations and inconsistent decision-making have made it difficult for him to stick with a team.
While he’ll likely draw interest on the buyout market, the Knicks simply don’t have a need for him. Already struggling to find minutes for Landry Shamet, New York has a well-defined backcourt rotation with Jalen Brunson, Deuce McBride, and Cameron Payne. Hyland’s speed and scoring ability are intriguing, but there’s simply no room for him on a team built for the long haul.