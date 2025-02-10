3 buyout candidates who could be worth cutting Delon Wright for
The New York Knicks were expected to be active at the trade deadline, signaling a potential shake-up in their lineup. While rumors swirled about Mitchell Robinson’s possible departure, the Knicks ultimately opted to clear roster space by moving Jericho Sims instead.
Sims, 26, never carved out a consistent role in a frontcourt featuring Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In exchange, the Knicks acquired veteran point guard Delon Wright and cash considerations — a move primarily aimed at keeping New York under the second apron.
With a backcourt already stacked with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne, Wright is unlikely to see much playing time. The Knicks are expected to buy out his contract in the coming days, allowing them to pursue other options in the buyout market.
However, the team must navigate league restrictions carefully. Per NBA rules, they cannot sign a player who was making more than $12.8 million prior to being waived. Additionally, to remain under the second apron, they must wait until March 1 to make any additions. With an expanding list of buyout candidates, here are three players who could be on New York’s radar.
3. Chris Boucher
The Toronto Raptors are making a last-ditch effort to reach the playoffs after acquiring Brandon Ingram at the deadline. However, with a 16-37 record, a full rebuild appears inevitable, which could make Chris Boucher a likely buyout candidate.
Boucher, 32, is in the final year of his contract, earning $10.8 million. Serving as the Raptors' unofficial sixth man, he has had a strong season, averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37 percent from 3. If Toronto opts to part ways with him, the Knicks could benefit from his size, athleticism, and floor-spacing ability.
Adding Boucher would bolster New York’s bench, providing much-needed frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting. His energy and versatility would also help ease the burden on the team’s starters, making him a logical fit for a Knicks squad looking to fortify its playoff push.
2. Mo Bamba
Shortly after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers, Mo Bamba was waived by the Utah Jazz, making him an unrestricted free agent. Given the Knicks’ current lack of frontcourt depth — especially with Robinson sidelined until early March — Bamba could be a valuable addition.
While his raw numbers (4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) don’t jump off the page, his per-36-minute stats (13.1 points, 12.3 rebounds) suggest he can contribute in an expanded role. His 7-foot frame and 7’10 wingspan make him an effective rim protector, an area where the Knicks could use reinforcements, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns struggling through a thumb injury.
New York’s interest in Bamba remains uncertain, but given their need for a defensive anchor off the bench, he could be a low-risk, high-reward option.
1. T.J. Warren
T.J. Warren has been lighting up the G-League with the Westchester Knicks, averaging 26.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The 31-year-old, who played nine NBA seasons and briefly suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, has shown he still has plenty left in the tank.
Warren’s presence in Westchester has been invaluable as a mentor for younger players, but his recent performances suggest he could help the main roster immediately. He recently erupted for 47 points and 11 rebounds on 61 percent shooting, proving he can still score at an elite level.
The Knicks currently lack a true small forward off the bench, and Warren’s scoring ability could provide a much-needed boost. Even in a limited role — playing 10-15 minutes per game — he could offer New York another offensive weapon, making him a strong candidate for promotion.