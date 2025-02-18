3 Byron Murphy Jr. replacements Vikings could target if they let the Pro Bowler walk
By Luke Norris
To say the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason would be a massive understatement, as players who took roughly 45% of the team's snaps on offense and defense during the 2024 season are set to enter free agency. That's by far the highest percentage in the NFL, by the way.
While just about every position will be affected, the biggest area of concern is at cornerback, as Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin, and Fabian Moreau are all in line to become unrestricted free agents.
While Gilmore had a decent season, there's a decent chance he opts for retirement, as he'll turn 35 just a couple of weeks into the 2025 season. But even if he doesn't, it's unlikely that the Vikings bring him back as they look to go younger. Moreau could fall in that same age boat, as he turns 31 in April and was only used sparingly anyway.
Griffin proved to be well worth the one-year, $4.5 million deal he received last spring, as he allowed only a 53.7% completion percentage and 73.9 passer rating into his coverage. But with the ample amount of money Minnesota has to spend in free agency, an upgrade could be in the works.
But if Griffin, who turns 30 in July, fails to find a decent deal elsewhere, he could be brought back for depth purposes if the price is right.
And that brings us to Byron Murphy Jr., who did exactly what one hopes to do in a contract year by having the best season of his career, recording personal bests in total tackles (81), tackles for loss (6), passes defended (14), and interceptions (6), the last number being good enough for a tie for third in the league.
Given his strong season, one would think Murphy is one of the Vikings' biggest priorities this offseason. There are even rumors swirling around that Minnesota could slap him with the franchise tag to ensure his return in 2025, which could ultimately prove to be a genius move if he regresses in 2025.
Sure, the Vikings would be out roughly $20 million, which is the estimated tag number for cornerbacks. But as Murphy could very well command that same $20 million or more per season over multiple years on a new contract in free agency, Minnesota could see if he's actually worth keeping around long-term or just had one lucky campaign.
Now, for the sake of argument, let's say the Vikings neither tag him nor offer him a new contract, which Spotrac estimates could be in the four-year, $88 million range. What happens then?
Well, there's obviously some risk that goes along with letting a 27-year-old cornerback coming off the best season of his career walk. But it's not as if Minnesota wouldn't have other options.
3. D.J. Reed
D.J. Reed didn't have the flashy interception numbers that Murphy posted this past season.
In fact, across seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, the 28-year-old has just six interceptions for his entire career. But pick numbers don't tell the entire story.
In each of the past five seasons, Reed hasn't allowed a passer rating against of 90 and has had six straight campaigns in which he's earned an overall PFF grade of 70 or better. While that doesn't scream superstar, that's consistent football right there.
The number becomes even more impressive when you think about the fact that he's been targeted a lot more over the last three years than a lot of cornerbacks because opposing quarterbacks wanted no part of Sauce Gardner on the other side of the field.
Reed is seen by many as the top cornerback in this free-agent class, and the fact that the Vikings could potentially nab him for $5 million less per season than they'd pay for Murphy deserves a long look.
2. Charvarius Ward
ln 2023, Charvarius Ward was one of the best cornerbacks in the game, recording 72 total tackles, a league-high 23 passes defended, and a career-best five interceptions for the San Francisco 49ers, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
As things went for the Niners as a whole, Ward didn't have the greatest 2024. A return to San Francisco seems unlikely, and Ward would fit wonderfully in Minnesota's defensive scheme, as he's got that ballhawk mentality that Brian Flores absolutely loves. A fresh start is clearly what the seven-year veteran needs, and the Vikings could provide just that.
And yet again, this could be a cheaper option, as Ward is expected to command somewhere in the vicinity of $15-17 million per season.
1. Carlton Davis III
lf the Vikings wanted to poach from their own division, Carlton Davis III could be an option.
Traded to the Detroit Lions after spending the first six years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2018 second-round selection amassed 56 total tackles, a forced fumble, 11 passes defended, and a pair of interceptions for the NFC North champs before a broken jaw cut his season short after 13 games.
Davis actually finished one spot better than Murphy in PFF's overall cornerback rankings this past season, earning an overall grade of 74.5, while Murphy closed the year at 73.4.
And just like the others on this list, Davis is projected to be a much less expensive option, as his estimated AAV on a new contract comes in at $13.8 million.