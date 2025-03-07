3 Carlton Davis replacements Lions must add to avoid complete regression

In 2024, the Detroit Lions were one of the best teams in the league. At times, they looked almost unbeatable. But the offseason has already seen them lose quite a few pieces and free agency hasn't even played its part yet. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has left for a head coaching position with the New York Jets. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left for a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.

Now, the Lions could lose even more talent from their team in free agency. One of the top free agents for Detroit is cornerback Carlton Davis. The 28-year-old cornerback seems ready to test out free agency this offseason and his time with the Lions could be coming to an end.

While this wouldn't be an ideal situation for Detroit, it's looking like it's going to be reality, so the Lions need to be prepared for the worst outcome. Luckily for them, this free agency class is stacked with talented defensive backs to pick from.

Who could the Lions look to sign to replace their talented cornerback this offseason?

3. CB Charvarius Ward

When looking at the free agency market, there are a few cornerbacks that stand out as potential replacements for Davis. One of them is San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward. Ward, 28, has spent time with the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in his seven year NFL career. He hasn't been a superstar, but he's been quite a reliable option on defense. The 49ers won't be eager to let him leave, but the Lions have the shot to pull him away as San Francisco looks to add other talent.

Ward has started 89 of his 102 career games in the NFL. In that time, he's forced three fumbles and recorded 10 interceptions including five interceptions in 2023. The 28-year-old has also recorded 70 career passes defensed with 23 of those coming in 2023. Ward was named All-Pro second team for his incredible 2023 campaign, but didn't play a full 17 games in 2024.

With Ward getting healthy, the Lions would be in a great spot to sign him as a Carlton Davis replacement. Ward will likely have a lot of potential suitors this offseason so it'll be tough for Detroit to steal him away from the other suitors, but if it can do it, this would make the Lions a much better football team.

2. CB Mike Hilton

The Lions would need to replace Davis as one of their boundary corners, but they could look to get creative in doing so. Instead of looking to sign a star boundary corner like Davis, the Lions could draft one in the late first or second round and sign Cincinnati Bengals slot corner Mike Hilton.

Hilton has been among the best slot corners in the entire league for the last few years. He's electric in the slot blitz and disguises it as well as anybody in the league. While most slot corners struggle in coverage, Hilton excels. He's also an excellent run defender, making him that much more valuable to the team.

The Bengals appear ready to rebuild their defense as they've seen the retirement of Sam Hubbard and the potential to trade Trey Hendrickson emerge in the last few days. Letting Hilton walk could be another step in the rebuilding direction for Cincinnati.

This might not be the perfect replacement for Davis, but it could be a signing that begins a list of moves to replace him.

1. CB D.J. Reed

If the Lions are looking to add a solid boundary cornerback, there are a few options on the market this offseason. But one option seems to stick out above the others. New York Jets free agent cornerback D.J. Reed would be the perfect addition to lessen the blow of losing Davis.

The Jets have already stolen Glenn from Detroit, so the Lions could look to swoop in and steal one of New York's best defensive players.

While cornerback is arguably the toughest position on the football field, Reed had one of the easier cornerback jobs in the league while with the Jets. He had the opportunity to play opposite of Sauce Gardner, who's one of the top cover corners in the entire league. Gardner would spend a majority of the time shadowing the best receiver on the other team which freed Reed up to stick the number two option.

Reed, 28, has put together quite a solid seven year NFL career to this point. He's played on three different teams already despite being productive at each stop. The 28-year-old has recorded four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 50 passes defensed across his NFL tenure. Since joining the Jets, he's recorded 32 passes defensed in three years.

Reed broke out as a potential star over the last few seasons and the Lions could look to drop some serious money on him in order to replace Davis in their secondary.