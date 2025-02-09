3 centers Lakers must target in offseason with Luka Doncic-Mark Williams dream dead
By Brennan Sims
Following the trade of the century, the Los Angeles Lakers made a win-now and win-in-the-future move, acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Trying, anyway. The young big has an extensive injury history and failed his physical, causing the trade to be called off, and all parties returning to their former teams, including the draft capital the Lakers sent out.
The potential Mark Willaims-Luka Doncic pairing was so enticing because we've seen what Doncic is capable of with a competent lob threat. Doncic's downhill brilliance is only magnified with an elite vertical spacing option. Dereck Livley and Daniel Gafford were pivotal pieces in the Dallas Mavericks Finals run last year, catching lobs from Doncic.
If the Lakers want Doncic around for the long haul, getting their hands on this archetype is essential. The package they sent to the Hornets was attractive because the Lakers' 2031 first-round pick was included. Now that the Lakers have that back, they can pivot this offseason.
1. Clint Capela
With their moves at the trade deadline, the Hawks are not aiming to win at all costs. Atlanta has young wings they can prioritize moving forward. It wouldn't be surprising if Trae Young were on the block soon, and that'd start their fire sale. Clint Capela should be a name on the Lakers' radar.
This isn't 2016 when Capela was the king of catching lobs playing off James Harden, but he can still provide value as a vertical spacer. He's appeared in 45 games with the Hawks and is averaging nine points a game.
That's not special, but Doncic has shown he doesn't need special. He just needs competency. Capela, as an experienced vet, brings that to the table. Los Angeles wouldn't have to sweeten the deal like they did for Willaims because Capela isn't a young, promising big. This isn't the best option, but Doncic can make lemonade from lemons.
2. Nic Claxton
The Brooklyn Nets should also enter a fire sale this offseason. Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton should be key names to watch. Claxton hasn't had a stellar season like years past, but you must contextualize his situation. He played his best ball, playing off stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Claxton is currently playing without a star, and it's showing. Pairing him with the ultimate star in Luka Doncic would revitalize his career.
Though Claxton isn't as impactful when he played with Irving and Durant, he's still shooting 72% at the rim. That ranks in the 72nd percentile among bigs, per Cleaning the Glass. That's comparable to Livley and Gafford, and Claxton brings another element to the table when fully engaged.
Doncic's defensive struggles are well-documented, so the Willams pairing had the potential to be a catastrophe on that end. Claxton is a vertical threat on defense when he's playing for something. Since Brooklyn hasn't been contending, he's fallen off as a rim protector.
I credit that to him being over-taxed and in a dysfunctional defensive infrastructure. Many players lack effort and drive defensively, playing on a bottom feeder. Claxton would be rejuvenated catching lobs and defining the rim in LA. He has a hefty contract, but getting a true big next to Doncic will determine how long he's in LA.
3. Walker Kessler- Utah Jazz
Making a deal with Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge is never easy, but Rob Pelinka may need to pick up the phone this summer. Walker Kessler isn't the traditional lob threat Doncic is used to playing with, but he is 7-foot-1 nonetheless. Kessler is shooting 71% at the cup, playing off solid playmakers like Isaiah Collier. Collier is poised to be a great floor general in this league, but he's not Luka.
Most of Kessler's value stems from the defensive side of the ball. He's a tree trunk in the paint, blocking, deflecting, and dissuading shots. According to PBP stats, opponents only shoot 55% at the rim, with Kessler as the nearest defender. The offensive fit next to Doncic can't be understated, but acquiring a great defensive big for the backline may be more important.
Kessler's value has been another topic of discussion. It was last reported that Ainge and the Jazz wanted at least two first-round picks in any Kessler deal. The Lakers were willing to trade two firsts for Williams, a defensive turn-stop. He is clearly a better lob threat than Kessler, but nowhere near the rim protector. Kessler's only 23 and a half years old. He's worth trading for and could be the Lakers' long-term answer at center.