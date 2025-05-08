3 changes Celtics must make to climb out of 0-2 hole

The Boston Celtics just did the unthinkable — and it wasn’t to their benefit. After becoming the first team in NBA history to miss the most 3-pointers in a postseason game, they made even more history by becoming the first team to blow back-to-back 20-point leads in the playoffs.

In a game that felt eerily similar to Game 1, the Celtics came out strong in the first quarter and built a commanding lead in the second. At the 9:46 mark in the fourth quarter, they held a 16-point advantage. Then, just like in Game 1, they collapsed — failing to hit their 3-pointers and getting outclassed on defense. The New York Knicks didn’t just steal two games in Boston — they proved why this series is far from over.

Now, Joe Mazzulla needs to go back to the drawing board before the Celtics head to Madison Square Garden down 0-2 in the series. So, what needs to change?

3. Insert confidence

Throughout the game, the Celtics played as if they had a chip on their shoulders. Coming off a historically bad shooting night in Game 1, their identity as a team that lives and dies by the 3-pointer seemed to vanish before their eyes. Jayson Tatum looked lost, Derrick White couldn’t find answers, and Jaylen Brown struggled to keep his composure.

When head coaches are mic’d up during timeouts, fans usually hear the small stuff — get a specific player involved, communicate on defense, cut off drives. But for Joe Mazzulla, it’s time to focus on something bigger: reassurance. The Celtics missed a lot of shots — no doubt about it — but they still held a commanding lead through three quarters. Sometimes it’s the little things that matter, and for a team that won 60+ regular-season games, they seemed to lose confidence just when they needed it most.

2. Stick to the drive

The Celtics are known for their belief that when they’re in a shooting slump, they just have to shoot their way out of it. Unfortunately, that approach backfired once again, as they shot just 25 percent from 3-point range. It’s not that Boston doesn’t have a roster filled with capable shooters — it’s just that when shots aren’t falling, they need to face reality: stop shooting 3s.

Early in the game, after missing several shots from deep, Boston shifted to an interior-focused attack, which actually resulted in quality basketball. Their first made 3-pointer didn’t come until the 5:28 mark of the first quarter, followed by their second at 3:08. Getting easy looks under the basket proved to be the Celtics’ bread and butter. Even though New York was slow to close out on shooters, Boston didn’t capitalize by driving to the hoop as often as they should have.

If the Celtics had attempted 20 fewer threes, they would have shot close to 50 percent from the field as a team. It’s time to rethink the game plan on the road — focus on driving to the basket and play a simpler, more efficient style of basketball.

1. Don’t underestimate Josh Hart

You might think the Celtics lost because of careless ball-handling or Jayson Tatum’s poor shooting night. While both of those factors played a role, there’s one player Boston didn’t account for: Josh Hart.

Hart arguably had his best game of the playoffs, scoring a game-high 23 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 43 minutes. The Celtics' strategy to force Hart into uncomfortable shooting situations completely backfired — he made them pay every time they left him open.

Boston’s focus has been on the wrong players. It’s similar to how teams once tried to guard Michael Jordan: let the stars get their points and focus on shutting down everyone else. In this series, that “everyone else” is Josh Hart. His aggressive play in Game 2 was just a glimpse of what he’s capable of. If the Celtics learned anything from this loss, it’s that role players are their number one threat.

For Celtics fans, it’s time to hope the team can tie up the series in New York. For Knicks fans, it’s time to savor the moment — because the Celtics aren’t just losing games, they’re losing their way.