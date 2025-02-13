3 changes the Knicks need to make coming out of the All-Star Break
The NBA All-Star break serves as a crucial time for teams across the league, offering a chance to evaluate what’s been working — and what hasn’t. For the New York Knicks, their season has been a paradox, as they find themselves both excelling and struggling at the same time. Sitting comfortably as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, they’ve proven they belong among the league’s top teams, yet their inability to consistently beat elite competition has kept them under the microscope.
With their next game not scheduled until Feb. 20 against the Chicago Bulls, this extended break provides a prime opportunity to make key adjustments. Here are three changes the Knicks should consider after the break.
3. Get Mikal Bridges more involved
At times, it feels like the Knicks have forgotten they have Mikal Bridges on the roster. Given the massive haul Leon Rose sacrificed to bring in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s former Villanova teammate, Bridges’ recent lack of offensive involvement has become a growing concern.
Averaging 17.7 points per game, it was expected that his scoring numbers would drop after transitioning from being Brooklyn’s primary option to the third scorer on a more competitive Knicks squad. While fans have enjoyed his mid-range turnarounds and catch-and-shoot 3s, he’s been noticeably underutilized in recent weeks.
February hasn’t been kind to Bridges, as he’s putting up just 13.8 points on 33 percent shooting from 3 while attempting his lowest number of shots to open a month in over six games played. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson dominating the offensive workload, Bridges has often faded into the background. However, with concerns over Tom Thibodeau’s tendency to overwork his starters, redistributing some of the offensive load to Bridges — who has never missed a regular-season game in his career — makes complete sense. Leading the NBA in total minutes played, Bridges should see more offensive touches to help alleviate the burden on the Knicks’ All-Star duo.
2. Figure out the Ariel Hukporti situation
After trading Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline, Knicks fans have been eagerly anticipating rookie Ariel Hukporti’s emergence as a reliable depth piece in the frontcourt. With Mitchell Robinson still sidelined, the 7-foot center flashed promising signs in the preseason, showcasing his athleticism and rim-protecting ability.
However, his regular-season role has been underwhelming. Despite appearing in all six games this month, Hukporti’s minutes have been wildly inconsistent, and he has logged four scoreless performances while playing double-digit minutes just once. While it’s possible that Thibodeau is still evaluating whether the young big is ready for consistent rotation minutes, it’s becoming clear that his current role is simply to eat minutes until Robinson returns.
The Knicks now face a decision — give Hukporti an actual shot to prove himself over the next 28 games, or phase him out entirely. While foul trouble has been an issue, the coaching staff must decide if they are willing to develop him further or lean more heavily on their veterans in the playoff push.
1. Tighten up the defense
For a team featuring Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, the Knicks should logically rank among the league’s defensive elite. Instead, their defensive struggles have been one of the season’s biggest disappointments. Currently, New York ranks 18th in defensive rating, 20th in opponent field-goal percentage, and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage — numbers that paint a grim picture for a team with championship aspirations.
While Brunson and Towns have been offensive powerhouses, neither is known for their defensive prowess, which has further exposed New York’s weaknesses. The lack of bench depth has only compounded the issue, as fatigue has gradually worn down the starters over the course of games. Injuries to Anunoby and Robinson have certainly played a role in the team’s defensive struggles, but the Knicks’ inability to adjust without key players has made them vulnerable against top-tier competition.
If the Knicks want to finish the season strong, they must recommit to defense — whether that means tweaking rotations, adjusting matchups, or simply holding out until key players return. At the end of the day, defense wins championships, and for a team built around gritty, two-way players, tightening up on that end of the floor will be essential for a deep playoff run.