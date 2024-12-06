3 Chicago Cubs we're glad will be gone by spring training
The Chicago Cubs are in for some big changes this winter. They brought in Craig Counsell to be their manager last offseason, paying him more than twice what the Milwaukee Brewers were paying him. This move was made with the idea of going to the postseason and winning National League Pennants, NL Central titles and World Series championships.
But the 2024 Cubs team underperformed, per their own expectations. Instead of winning the division and charging into the playoffs, they fell off a cliff halfway through the season and ended up a distant second place in the NL Central.
Now, they have the offseason to turn the ship around. Chicago is expected to be in on some talented free agents, but first, they're going to have to part ways with some of their own players to clear money and make roster space.
3. Pitcher Jameson Taillon
The Cubs need to clear some money off their books this winter. The big name they're rumored to want to deal is the outfielder Cody Bellinger, but there are other players that could warrant a trade out of the Windy City this winter.
One of the names that comes to mind for me is starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Taillon was floated as a trade candidate during the 2024 season, but the Cubs decided to hold onto him. Now it's the winter and Chicago may be looking to add to the rotation, but if they're going to add, they'll need to subtract somebody as well.
The most obvious answer here is Taillon, who's set to be paid $18 million in 2025 and $18 million in 2026. The Cubs could likely move Taillon to another contender in exchange for big-league-ready talent. If they were willing to attach prospects and money to him, they could take a shot at some top trade targets on the market this winter.
While it's not a guarantee he's moved, the idea makes a lot of sense. The only issue here is that Chicago may not find an offseason suitor for their starting pitcher. If they do, they should move him.
2. Infielder Nico Hoerner
The Cubs are ready to turn a page to a better tomorrow. The future of their franchise sits in the hands of the top prospects. Chicago's top prospect, Matt Shaw, is currently blocked in Triple-A by the Cubs starting second baseman Nico Hoerner. Hoerner has been a good player for the Cubs, but Shaw looks like a future star in the making. Chicago needs to find a place in the big leagues for their top prospect and there's a clear path for him if the Cubs clear it for him.
The path for Shaw runs through trading Hoerner away. Instead of letting a veteran second baseman block Shaw in Triple-A, stopping the young infielder from getting everyday at-bats at the big-league level, the Cubs could trade him for prospects in return while also clearing room for the top prospect.
Last season, Shaw slashed .284/.379/.488 in 121 minor league games split between two levels of the minor leagues. He thrived in Triple-A even more than he did in Double-A. After another offseason of development, he's ready for the big leagues and the Cubs shouldn't let any veteran block him from making his big-league debut.
1. Outfielder Cody Bellinger
If there's one Cubs player that is expected to be moved this winter, it's the outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is attached to a massive contract and Chicago wants to get off it to clear more money to spend in free agency. This winter's free agency class is very top-heavy, so when the top talent signs to new teams, Bellinger may get a bit more attention in the trade market.
As of right now, Chicago would have to eat a good chunk of Bellinger's deal in order to move him. But, when the top outfielders and first basemen sign their free agency deals, Bellinger will become pretty sought after.
There are a lot of potential suitors, especially if Chicago is willing to eat half his deal or more. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and multiple other teams make a ton of sense for a Bellinger trade.
The Astros or the Yankees make the most sense. Both teams have massive needs in the outfield and at first base, so Bellinger could plug either hole and play every day. The Yankees could likely acquire Bellinger for close to nothing if they're willing to take on his whole contract, which is a realistic possibility if Soto bails in free agency.