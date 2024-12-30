3 Chiefs who should be benched in playoffs to help Kansas City’s Super Bowl dreams
It's felt like there has been a shroud of negativity around the Kansas City Chiefs this season, specifically with the way that many have talked about the team. We've heard a lot about the problems and what's holding them back, which is frankly crazy to consider for a team that enters Week 18 at 15-1 on the season and already has secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
For the regular-season finale, though, Andy Reid and the Chiefs will surely do their part to try and get this team ready to make their playoff run at a Super Bowl 3-peat. Patrick Mahomes is sure to be on the bench, Chris Jones is likely to follow, and we'll surely see several other starters for Kansas City take a rest week before also getting the bye.
When it's time for no more rest, however, Reid and the Chiefs should consider keeping some other players on the bench. There are a few players seeing significant snaps right now in Kansas City that would help the Chiefs' dream of a historic 3-peat more so if they were riding the pine.
3. Mike Caliendo needs to be back on the bench
With the Chiefs issues at left tackle and then an injury to midseason addition D.J. Humphries, Reid was forced to swing all-world guard Joe Thuney out to left tackle. That move has proved quite valuable as the veteran has been an upgrade from the likes of Wanya Morris on Mahomes' blindside, which has allowed Kansas City to go into Week 18 with the top seed in the AFC locked up.
The unfortunate part of that, however, has been that Mike Caliendo has been forced into action at left guard to replace Thuney. And to say that's gone poorly would be vastly understating the situation. Over the past two weeks, Caliendo has been the worst-graded offensive player on the Chiefs according to PFF ($). Just so you're not misinterpreting that — the worst-graded player on that side of the ball, not just the worst offensive lineman.
Benching Caliendo for the playoffs, fortunately, should be simple for the Chiefs as D.J. Humphries should get another week of rest in the regular-season finale and then the bye as well. He can slot back in at left tackle, Thuney can move back inside to guard, and we're all good with smooth sailing. But against playoff-caliber defenses, having a player performing as poorly as Caliendo would be detrimental to the Chiefs' cause.
2. JuJu Smith-Schuster needs to take a backseat in the Chiefs offense
I'm not going to be out here saying something outlandish like JuJu Smith-Schuster has been the focal point of the Chiefs offense since he returned to Kansas City. He hasn't received more than three targets in any of the last seven games and his high marks over that span were a two-catch, 31-yard outing against the Chargers in Week 14. But he's still playing roughtly 30+ snaps per game and, frankly, we should see that dialed back in the playoffs.
Not only is it abundantly clear that Smith-Schuster is a shell of the receiver he once was with how little impact he's made on the passing game, but the Chiefs are getting better in that department. The return of Hollywood Brown is massive in itself but Justin Watson also seems to be finding his footing again. What role does Smith-Schuster really have to play now?
That's made more true by the fact that the veteran wideout hasn't been all that effective as a run-blocker on the outside either this season. While his size does make him somewhat attractive there, the effectiveness of him in that role is still rightfully in question. I'd be surprised if we see Smith-Schuster used anything more than sparingly in the postseason with how the Chiefs offense is now shaping up.
1. The Chiefs secondary has been better without Chamarri Conner
Veteran defensive back Chamarri Conner is an interesting case but one that I can't ignore what I've seen regarding lately. Conner has missed the last two games for the Chiefs due to injury and, while you might think that would test a thin secondary, it's actually been the opposite for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Conner was injured midway through the win over the Browns in Week 15. Since that time, the Chiefs have registered by far their best coverage grade according to PFF ($) of any span this season. Again, that's without Conner in the lineup that we've seen this coverage unit shine, and that's while facing the likes of the Texans and Steelers, two teams capable of putting together quality passing attacks.
In Conner's absence, we've seen a lot more from Joshua Williams. While his individual performance hasn't been out of this world, the defense and secondary have simply gelled better when he's been in the mix. So as Conner gets back to full strength, there's a case to be made for him getting Wally Pipp'd for the playoffs because the Chiefs have simply been better on that side of the ball with him unable to go.