3 Christian McCaffrey fantasy football replacements if 49ers star RB misses Week 10
By Lior Lampert
San Francisco 49ers fans and fantasy football managers are eager to see all-world running back Christian McCaffrey make his 2024 debut. And at long last, the time may finally be coming in Week 10.
McCaffrey seems on track to play in San Francisco's upcoming game against the skeleton Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been tight-lipped about his impending return, signs continue to point toward the standout runner suiting up.
However, McCaffrey sat out the 49ers' regular-season opener after expressing confidence he'd be a full go and has been sidelined since. So, we can't take his status for granted. With that in mind, fantasy managers might want to have a Plan B on hand.
Should McCaffrey be inactive for Week 10, these running backs are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues and would be viable alternatives. None will replicate the combination of ceiling/floor the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year has, even if the 49ers ease him in early. Nevertheless, beggars can't be choosers in situations like this.
3. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (41% rostered)
Tyler Allgeier has taken a notable back seat to Atlanta Falcons star tailback Bijan Robinson in recent weeks, and reasonably so. The latter's up-and-down usage has never aligned with his remarkable talent and top-10 selection draft pedigree. Still, the former remains a factor in the backfield with a run-funnel New Orleans Saints defense on tap.
New Orleans is one of the leakiest run-stopping units in the NFL. They're 30th in yards per rush attempt (5.1), 29th in touchdowns per game (1.3) and 25th in weekly opponent rush yards allowed (136.6). Moreover, the Falcons are four-point road favorites and boast one of Week 10's highest implied team scoring totals, which bodes for Allgeier.
Presumed positive game script, an inviting matchup and being locked into a reasonable amount of touches make Allgeier a fine albeit uninspiring spot start. Given the circumstances, he has a decent chance of falling into the end zone versus the Saints.
2. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (48% rostered)
Like Allgeier, Jaylen Warren plays second fiddle to his team's incumbent starter (Najee Harris). But unlike Atlanta's understudy, the Pittsburgh Steelers backup is seeing an uptick in volume.
Warren's earned double-digit touches in consecutive contests for the Steelers. He even out-snapped Harris in Week 7, suggesting the hamstring and knee injuries that plagued him earlier this year aren't as bothersome. Facing a porous Washington Commanders front seven that's struggled to defend opposing running backs next, there's reason to think the momentum can continue.
The Commanders are 31st in yards per carry (5.1) and 28th in yards per game (142.3). Washington's inability to stop the run is ideal for Warren and a Steelers offense reliant on their ground game. Only the Philadelphia Eagles have a higher rush play percentage than Pittsburgh (52.67 percent).
1. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (15% rostered)
Isaac Guerendo has ostensibly snatched the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind McCaffrey from veteran Jordan Mason. And if the two-time All-Pro doesn't play for whatever reason(s), the fourth-round rookie would be a must-start.
When given a chance, Guerendo produces. He's received at least 10 opportunities in two of San Fran's past three games, recording 99 and 102 scrimmage yards, respectively. His explosiveness and burst have been on full display.
Guerendo logged a season-high 63 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 8 before the Niners went on bye. While Mason was (and seemingly is still, considering he's still on the injury report) dealing with an AC joint sprain, the 24-year-old has separated himself.
Despite the presence of standout hog molly Vita Vea, the Bucs have been susceptible to the run. Tampa Bay is 28th in rush yards allowed per attempt (4.9). Not to mention, the 49ers are imposing favorites in this one, further strengthening the case for Guerendo.