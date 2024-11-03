3 Cleveland Browns who need to be traded as Jameis Winston falls back to earth
Well Cleveland Browns fans, time to come back down to Earth. It was fun while it lasted. Watching Jameis Winston come in and, in one game, do what Deshaun Watson couldn’t do all season — throw for 300 yards.
For once, we all had something to be happy about. But that one week also gave us false hope. We saw a team that had new life. A team that could (possibly) fight for a wild card spot down the line. For one week, we didn’t have to worry about the Factory of Sadness.
And then Sunday, we were dragged through the never-ending emotional roller coaster that is Browns fandom. After the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, we’ve since returned to the humble confines of that factory we know all too well.
With the loss, we’ll bid farewell to a handful of players as that loss makes it clear this season is over for Cleveland. No more cautious optimism. The Browns are most likely going to be selling off some veterans to make an impact elsewhere.
Here’s who just played their last game as members of the Cleveland Browns and here’s to a more optimistic 2025.
DL Za’Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith’s name has been floated over the last few weeks as a player that’s undoubtedly on the move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Sunday's loss all but confirms that now. And it’s quite possible he ends up in Detroit.
As a matter of fact, it would be bad on Detroit if that move isn’t finished before the Lions return to the Motor City from their game in Green Bay. Smith has been destructive this season in Cleveland, recording five sacks.
Since his arrival in Cleveland, he’s been the perfect complement to Myles Garrett. Now he has a chance to complement another top-tier edge rusher. The Browns would be foolish not to move Smith and not find a way to recoup as many assets as possible from a team like Detroit.
I’m sure there will be more teams than just the Lions calling about Smith, but this deal seems all but sealed after the Browns loss.
CB Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II was a good pickup for the Browns when they drafted him in the first round in 2021. Sunday very much felt like a game Newsome needed to play well to show teams in need of a cornerback he’s worth going after.
Since his rookie season, Newsome has had an up-and-down career in Cleveland. At times, he’s been a great No. 2 corner, opposite of Denzel Ward. And other times he’s become the defensive version of JuJu Smith-Schuster, spending more time dancing than playing.
And thus, his value isn’t that high. He doesn't have an interception all season. He’s also allowed 25 completions for over 380 yards entering Sunday. Those aren’t particularly good numbers. But he could be an asset to another squad.
I think Dallas or Minnesota could be two teams intrigued by adding Newsome. They desperately need secondary help. Newsome might need to get out of Cleveland to truly reach his potential. But it doesn’t make sense for Cleveland to re-sign him when there are other major needs that have to be addressed.
LT Jedrick Wills, Jr
Dawand Jones has managed to outplay Jedrick Wills this season so if he’s a name that circulates in trade discussions, I wouldn’t be surprised. The Browns have had some serious injury problems to their offensive line.
That said, it could be time to make some changes and Wills is a good option. Even when he’s been healthy he hasn’t looked that great. Jones has outperformed him in just about every game this season.
Wills was a first round pick back in the 2020 draft by Cleveland and hasn’t really been that cornerstone left tackle the Browns expected him to be. He’s had some injury issues and when he’s been healthy, isn’t necessarily the anchor they needed.
The Vikings could be a team to monitor here as well, possibly the Houston Texans with the issues they’ve had with their offensive line as well. Maybe Wills isn’t worth taking a gamble on, but I’m sure Cleveland will be listening.
What a difference two weeks make. We were overzealous in thinking the season was saved after one game and saw the potential of this team when Deshaun Watson isn’t on the field.
This season is officially over and the only thing that could make this better is if the front office finesses some draft capital to begin the early rebuild.