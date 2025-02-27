3 coaches the 76ers should have on speed dial with Nick Nurse losing the locker room

After suffering their ninth straight loss in a 110-105 defeat to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially running out of options.

Head coach Nick Nurse is facing one of the most challenging situations of his career, forced to decide between two unappealing paths: tanking to retain the team's 2025 first-round draft pick or making a desperate push for the final Play-In spot. The absence of Joel Embiid — who remains under contract through 2029 — has thrown the franchise into disarray, limiting their flexibility and leaving them with more questions than answers.

Looking ahead to next season, Philadelphia’s future is filled with "what-ifs" surrounding the health and performance of Embiid, Paul George, and Jared McCain. However, the biggest uncertainty may rest on the shoulders of Nick Nurse himself, whose job security appears to be hanging by a thread.

If Daryl Morey chooses to move on from Nurse, here are three potential replacements worth considering.

3. Mark Jackson

It often feels like Jackson never received the credit he deserved for laying the groundwork for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. While his first season as head coach wasn’t ideal, he played a pivotal role in molding Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green into the championship-caliber trio they would later become. Under Jackson’s leadership, the Warriors made the playoffs in two of his three seasons, including a 51-win campaign in 2013-14.

Jackson has proven his ability to develop talent and maximize a roster, regardless of its limitations. Currently serving as the Director of Athletics and Recreation at Northwestern, he may have enough flexibility to entertain an NBA return. Given the 76ers' struggles, bringing in Jackson could provide the leadership and structure needed to revive the franchise.

2. Jeff Van Gundy

A familiar face in NBA circles, Van Gundy is one of the most respected basketball minds in the game. His coaching résumé includes leading the New York Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals and later guiding the Houston Rockets to multiple playoff appearances. Despite stepping away from head coaching in 2007, Van Gundy remained deeply involved in the league, spending over a decade as a broadcaster alongside Jackson and Mike Breen.

Most recently, Van Gundy returned to coaching, joining Tyronn Lue’s staff as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers. With a career .575 win percentage as a head coach, he brings both experience and a proven ability to get the most out of his teams. If the 76ers explore their coaching options, it wouldn’t hurt to inquire with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer about Van Gundy’s availability.

1. Mike Brown

The most logical candidate for the 76ers’ coaching job is Mike Brown, whose stunning departure from the Sacramento Kings remains one of the most surprising firings in recent history.

With 24 seasons of coaching experience across seven different teams, Brown has worked alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. A two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Brown has built a reputation for pushing his players beyond expectations and instilling winning habits.

His .599 career win percentage as a head coach, combined with multiple championship experiences, makes him the ideal candidate to reshape Philadelphia’s culture and lead them back to contention. If the 76ers want a battle-tested coach who knows how to maximize talent and manage star players, Brown should be their top target.

The 76ers find themselves at a crossroads, with Nurse’s future hanging in the balance. If Daryl Morey decides to make a change, Jackson, Van Gundy, and Brown all bring unique strengths that could steer Philadelphia in a new direction.

With Embiid locked in long-term and the roster desperate for stability, making the right coaching decision could be the difference between another year of disappointment or a legitimate shot at playoff success.