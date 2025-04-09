3 contenders Michael Malone can put in the NBA Finals next season

The Denver Nuggets firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth sent shockwaves through the NBA. After 10 seasons with the franchise and leading them to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023, Malone was on track for his eighth straight winning season and potentially his third consecutive 50-win campaign.

His departure comes not from performance, but reportedly from internal friction. According to players and team sources, Malone felt unfairly treated by members of the roster outside of stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, especially following the team’s disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers just weeks ago.

With a proven playoff resume and a reputation for accountability, leadership, and player development, Malone won’t be unemployed for long. Here are three rebuilding teams that should waste no time reaching out:

3. Philadelphia 76ers

No team may have had a rougher season than the Sixers. Injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey derailed what should’ve been a contending year, landing Philly in the 13th seed in the East and into lottery territory — with a chance at Cooper Flagg.

While Nick Nurse had his hands full, his first year in Philly ended in a disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Knicks. The franchise still hasn’t proven it can break through in the postseason, and accountability has become a recurring issue.

Enter Michael Malone, a coach with a no-nonsense demeanor and playoff pedigree who grew up just two hours away in Astoria, New York. His return to the East — near his roots — could bring the discipline and leadership the Sixers have lacked in their “Process” era.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs didn’t expect this season to go sideways. When Gregg Popovich stepped away midseason due to health concerns, assistant Mitch Johnson took over as interim head coach and outperformed expectations, leading San Antonio to the 12th seed in the West.

They even made a bold midseason trade for De’Aaron Fox, signaling that their rebuild might be speeding up. But any playoff hopes were crushed when Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with DVT (deep vein thrombosis), shutting him down for the season.

Popovich’s coaching future remains uncertain, and while it's hard to picture someone else leading the Spurs after 28 seasons, this roster needs a leader for the next era. With talent like Fox, Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson, a coach like Malone — who developed Jokic and Murray — could do the same with San Antonio’s young core.

1. Phoenix Suns

No team is on shakier ground this offseason than Phoenix.

Despite assembling a superteam with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns failed to make the playoffs and are reportedly prioritizing a Durant trade. The collapse has triggered widespread rumors of yet another coaching change, with Mike Budenholzer likely on the way out — marking what would be Booker’s fourth head coach in four years.

The Suns desperately need stability and a strong locker room voice. If they flip Durant for a deeper, more balanced roster, Malone’s hard-nosed, no-excuses style could help them reset their identity and maximize Booker and Beal’s prime years.

Malone’s ability to command respect and set a culture would go a long way in Phoenix — especially with younger players and a team in need of direction.

Michael Malone is too good of a coach to stay unemployed for long. Championship experience. Defensive identity. Player development. Accountability. Teams looking to rebuild — or retool — should recognize the value he brings.