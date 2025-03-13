3 Cooper Kupp suitors who should be all in with trade no longer part of the equation

In what was the expected outcome, the Los Angeles Rams officially released Cooper Kupp on Wednesday. The Pro Bowl wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP is now available to the highest bidder, of which there should be many.

It's fair to wonder how much longer Kupp can continue to perform up to his usual standards, but the 31-year-old still has plenty of utility for a prospective contender. He appeared in 12 games for the Rams last season, racking up 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per catch.

Eight years of incredible memories.



We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.



But we knew at the end of the day, it's about providing… pic.twitter.com/QhW9oihGeT — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 12, 2025

Kupp is not the machine he once was, but man, he's still an incredible player. There are untold benefits to catching passes from Matthew Stafford in the Rams offense — we haven't seen many QB-WR duos with chemistry that strong — but Kupp was special for reasons that transcend circumstance. Part of what made him and Stafford so dangerous was Kupp's sharp route-running and elite intuition. He thinks the game at an exceedingly high level and offers a dependable set of hands, not to mention the versatility to line up all over the formation.

There will be a quarterback next season that's very happy to have Kupp on his side. The question is... which one? A number of teams should be dialing Kupp's phone, but with the long-term ramifications of a trade no longer holding front offices back, these destinations feel especially logical.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett and traded D.K. Metcalf in short order, completely overhauling their wide receiver room. Factor in the Geno Smith trade, and Seattle's offense next season will be virtually unrecognizable.

Seattle's mini-rebuild arrives at a strange time. This team won 10 games last season, tied with the first-place Rams and a tiebreaker away from the playoffs. Sam Darnold's arrival gives Seattle its new franchise quarterback, but Smith was a far more bankable option. Darnold has always been a product of circumstance, as evidenced by his success in Minnesota compared to prior stops. The Seahawks can't expect him to make the most of disparate parts like Smith did.

That said, the Seahawks need to work fast to rebuild the WR room around Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp is the perfect WR1 or WR2 for Darnold. He may not catch many of the deep balls Darnold tends to rely on, but he can absorb a high volume of targets and help Seattle move the chains on first or second-down quick hits. Moreover, it's a chance for Kupp to exact revenge on the Rams by joining LA's foremost division rival.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of Geno Smith...

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled a rabbit out of their hat to find a new franchise quarterback. Smith is perpetually underrated, with a sharp football mind and a knack for making the most of bad setups. He performed well last season despite Seattle's rotten O-line. Now, he's tasked with milking something from Las Vegas' paltry WR room.

We can expect Smith to build a nice partnership with breakout tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders need someone other than Jakobi Meyers to stretch the defense and absorb targets at wide receiver. Kupp is a natural fit. He'd get to stay on the west coast and he'd team up with an established winner in Pete Carroll, who understands what Kupp brings to the table as a longtime rival in Seattle.

Tom Brady's recruitment cachet has already paid dividends for Las Vegas. Netting Kupp would be a new crowning achievement, though. Carroll is 73. He's set to become the oldest head coach in NFL history this season. The Raiders don't have time to dilly-dally outside of contention. Equipping Smith with the necessary pieces to contend in a cutthroat AFC West is a necessity. Kupp goes a long way toward making the Raiders feel like a real threat.

1. New England Patriots

This has been the favorite Cooper Kupp spot all along. Now that trade shenanigans are out of the equation, it should be even easier for the New England Patriots to pony up and acquire the game-breaking wideout.

Drake Maye looked the part of a franchise quarterback in his rookie season, even earning a Pro Bowl berth. He did so with one of the league's worst offensive lines and, like, half a functioning WR room. It's genuinely impressive what Maye did at 22 years old with so little support. Jerod Mayo was halfway out the door from the beginning. Last season was a true disappointment in every respect for New England, but Maye was able to rise above it. He's special.

Now the Pats can reward him with a new top target. Kupp's dependability should work wonders for a young Patriots team in need of a stabilizing force. He might not be the most explosive playmaker, but Kupp can eat a dozen targets every game and help New England get the ball rolling on offense. Maye has big-play ability, but Kupp gives him a consistent safety blanket — the sort of jack of all trades who forms a telepathic connection with his quarterbacks.

If New England wants to start winning games sooner than folks expect, it would be prudent to get Kupp in the building.